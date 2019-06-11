Barrett Lo to begin construction in July for second phase of its Oak Creek project

Developer recently closed on construction loan for next phase of Emerald Row at Drexel Town Square

by

June 11, 2019, 1:21 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/real-estate/barrett-lo-to-begin-construction-in-july-for-second-phase-of-its-oak-creek-project/

Milwaukee-based Barrett Lo Visionary Development, the development firm for the Emerald Row apartments complex at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek, has secured all necessary financing to move forward with the second phase of the development and is aiming to break ground in July.

Known as “Parterre,” this next phase of Emerald Row will add 240 luxury apartments just south of the 167 units that were constructed in the initial phase of Emerald Row, located at 7971 S. 6th St.

Rick Barrett, founder and CEO of Barrett Lo, said the firm closed on a construction loan for the second phase of Emerald Row at the end of May, and are now ready to move forward with construction.

“We’ve cleared the runway to get this thing going here as quickly as we can,” he said. “We fully intend to start construction this summer.”

Barrett said he’s specifically targeting July 15 as the date to commence construction work.

Per a development agreement with the city of Oak Creek, the developer was required to start work on the second phase of Emerald Row by Sept. 1. This deadline also came with the condition that by June 1 Barrett submit evidence he had closed on the construction loan.

Andrew Vickers, Oak Creek city administrator, said the developer has indeed provided necessary documentation and has until the beginning of September to commence construction.

Vickers said the $32 million construction loan is through Old National Bank. In addition, Barrett Lo has nearly $10.3 million in equity for the project. The city is also providing a $2.75 million loan and $4.5 million grant toward the project.

A large portion of that money is to be used to construct underground parking, Vickers said. Because of the density in Drexel Town Square, the city is requiring residential developments to include underground parking. This avoids the need for as much surface parking area in the town square, Vickers said.

Drexel Town Square is an 85-acre retail, commercial, residential and civic center that was developed the site of a former Delphi manufacturing plant southwest of Howell and Drexel avenues.

Barrett Lo continues to work on securing financing to start construction of its The Couture project in downtown Milwaukee.

Milwaukee-based Barrett Lo Visionary Development, the development firm for the Emerald Row apartments complex at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek, has secured all necessary financing to move forward with the second phase of the development and is aiming to break ground in July.

Known as “Parterre,” this next phase of Emerald Row will add 240 luxury apartments just south of the 167 units that were constructed in the initial phase of Emerald Row, located at 7971 S. 6th St.

Rick Barrett, founder and CEO of Barrett Lo, said the firm closed on a construction loan for the second phase of Emerald Row at the end of May, and are now ready to move forward with construction.

“We’ve cleared the runway to get this thing going here as quickly as we can,” he said. “We fully intend to start construction this summer.”

Barrett said he’s specifically targeting July 15 as the date to commence construction work.

Per a development agreement with the city of Oak Creek, the developer was required to start work on the second phase of Emerald Row by Sept. 1. This deadline also came with the condition that by June 1 Barrett submit evidence he had closed on the construction loan.

Andrew Vickers, Oak Creek city administrator, said the developer has indeed provided necessary documentation and has until the beginning of September to commence construction.

Vickers said the $32 million construction loan is through Old National Bank. In addition, Barrett Lo has nearly $10.3 million in equity for the project. The city is also providing a $2.75 million loan and $4.5 million grant toward the project.

A large portion of that money is to be used to construct underground parking, Vickers said. Because of the density in Drexel Town Square, the city is requiring residential developments to include underground parking. This avoids the need for as much surface parking area in the town square, Vickers said.

Drexel Town Square is an 85-acre retail, commercial, residential and civic center that was developed the site of a former Delphi manufacturing plant southwest of Howell and Drexel avenues.

Barrett Lo continues to work on securing financing to start construction of its The Couture project in downtown Milwaukee.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What should the state do to boost funds for road construction?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Rites of passage

Family-owned BILTRITE has staying power

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

5 Ways To Grow Your Profit 61%
Strategic Business Center

06/14/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
SVA

06/14/20198:00 am-10:00 am

5 Ways to Grow Your Profits 61%
Reefpoint Brew House

06/19/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm

3HAG workshop at Carroll University
Carroll University

06/25/20198:00 am-11:30 am