AutoZone to open location in Wauwatosa

AutoZone is planning to open a new auto parts store near the northeast corner of North 124th Street and West Burleigh Street in Wauwatosa by the end of this year.

The company earlier this month purchased a building on a nearly 1.8-acre property at 3180 N. 124th St. for roughly $1.3 million, according to state records. AutoZone plans to open a location there by the third quarter, but no later than by the end of this year, said Matthew Beadle, a retail broker with Founders 3 who, along with principal Jon Thoresen, represented the company in the transaction.

Milwaukee County assesses the property at $2.1 million.

The property is located just south of the Briggs & Stratton headquarters and west of a Lowe’s Home Improvement store. Staffing agency Randstad, which currently has offices in the building, will be relocated to the southern endcap that was formerly occupied by Focus Credit Union, said Beadle. AutoZone will take up the remainder of the building.

Before opening the new store, AutoZone will have to do minor façade work such as painting and sign installation, Beadle added.

Beadle, along with Founders 3 principals Tom Treder and Nick Tice, also represented the seller, Continental 164 Fund LLC, in the transaction.