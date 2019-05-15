62-acre residential development in Pleasant Prairie receives panel OK

A proposed 62-acre residential development in Pleasant Prairie has received the endorsement of a village panel.

Kenosha-based Bear Development has proposed 140 apartment units and 54 single-family homes for a site near the intersection of 91st Street and Old Green Bay Road. The Vista at Creekside development includes seven 20-unit buildings and a clubhouse on 14.5 acres, with the remaining 47.5 acres to be used for the single-family houses.

Six apartment buildings would be constructed on either side of 91st Street, with the seventh to be constructed to the east of the street’s intersection with Creekside Circle.

The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission endorsed the development plans on Monday. Specifically, commission members recommended the Village Board approve a certified survey map, vacation of easements, a development agreement and a digital security imaging system agreement for the project.

Conceptual development plans were first introduced to the Plan Commission in January, and saw considerable opposition from residents of the nearby Creekside Crossing residential development. Months later, in March, the Plan Commission approved a plan that represented a compromise between the developer and residents, according to a news release. The Village Board then approved this conceptual plan on March 27.

“We listen to (residents’) concerns and came up with the best outcome for them while considering the best interest to meet the housing demand needed in the community as the village continues to develop,” Mike Serpe, Plan Commission chairman, said in the release.