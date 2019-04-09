300 apartments proposed near IKEA in Oak Creek

A developer is proposing 300 apartments be built across the freeway from the IKEA furniture store in Oak Creek.

Mount Prospect, Illinois-based Wingspan Development Group has filed plans with the city to construct six three-story and three two-story apartment buildings at 7581 S. 13th St., a nearly 24-acre site just northeast of where West Drexel Avenue meets Interstate 94.

According to the development plans, the three-story buildings would include 40 apartment units and underground parking, while the two-story buildings would each contain 20 units with attached garages. The units will range in size from studio to three-bedroom apartments, with the majority having either one or two bedrooms.

Also included in the proposal is a 6,500-square-foot, single-story clubhouse that will feature amenities such as a fitness center with yoga studio, package room, resident lounge, cyber cafe and leasing offices. Also included would be a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, dog area, zen garden and fire pit.

Rental rates are expected to range between $1,050 and $2,500 per month.

The apartments would be built on the western end of the property, while about 10 acres to the east will remain a wetland area. All buildings would be constructed in a single phase, though not all buildings would be opened for occupancy at the same time.

The project, called HUB13, is estimated to cost about $57 million. Assuming all permitting and local approvals are met, the developer expects to break ground in the third quarter with completion anticipated 18 months later.