Wauwatosa-based Just One More Ministry relocating to larger facility in Glendale

Just One More Ministry Inc., a Wauwatosa-based nonprofit organization that recovers and repackages food to provide to ministries and hunger relief programs, plans to expand its capacity by relocating to a larger facility in Glendale.

The faith-based organization, which currently operates out of a 9,594-square-foot facility at 6442 W. River Parkway, has purchased a 23,760-square-foot industrial building at 4180 N. Lydell Ave. in Glendale.

Just One More Ministry collects prepared food, produce and bakery items from grocery stores and other vendors, and repackages meals for distribution to more than 80 churches, pantries and programs in Milwaukee.

Executive director Chris Capper, whose professional background was in the industrial safety field, started Just One More Ministry in the kitchen of St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Wauwatosa in 2010. The organization later moved its operations to the basement of Redeemer Lutheran Church before relocating to its current Wauwatosa location in 2016.

In 2018, the organization rescued and distributed more than 1.1 million pounds of food that would have otherwise been discarded.

The organization has a goal of raising $100,000 goal by June 15 to help fund the new facility, according to a recent letter to its supporters.

The organization’s new Glendale facility was listed for sale at $625,000.

Matt Friedman of PARADIGM Real Estate represented Just One More Ministry in the transaction, and Adam Matson and Travis Tiede of Newmark Knight Frank represented the seller, GS Hammill, LLC.