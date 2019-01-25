United Way of Racine County 2018 campaign brings in $5 million

Johnson Bank CEO Jim Popp to chair 2019 campaign

by

January 25, 2019, 11:58 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/united-way-of-racine-county-2018-campaign-brings-in-5-million/

United Way of Racine County’s 2018 campaign brought in a projected $5 million, the organization announced at a campaign celebration Thursday.

United Way of Racine County President Rodney Prunty

The campaign total amount represents what was raised during the campaign, donor-designated fund and restricted funds.

Eleven organizations, which are part of the Chairman’s Club, were recognized for raising at least $50,000 annually. They include: Andis Company, CNH Industrial, Educators Credit Union, InSinkErator, Johnson Financial Group, Johnson Outdoors, Inc., Modine Manufacturing Company, Racine Unified School District, SC Johnson, Twin Disc, Inc. and We Energies.

“It takes many hands to create change, and United Way’s work succeeds thanks to the support of numerous companies and individuals,” said Rebecca Mason, board chair of United Way of Racine County.

United Way of Racine County’s recent campaigns have pulled in $5.34 million (2017), $4.98 million (2016) and $5.1 million (2015 and 2014).

Eric Gallien, superintendent of Racine Unified School District, chaired the 2018 campaign. Jim Popp, chief executive officer of Johnson Bank, was announced as the chair for United Way’s 2019 campaign.

The organization funds nearly 40 area nonprofits, as well as its own initiatives related to health, education, financial stability and basic needs.

United Way President Rodney Prunty highlighted the success of several initiatives in 2018, including the Imagination Library program, which provided 52,000 free books to Racine County children.

“This year we have seen some of the most impressive improvements in our efforts to build an educated workforce through the building blocks of a good life: health, education, and financial stability,” Prunty said. “We all know that change is a long, slow road, so it has been especially rewarding to watch as our recent efforts take root and reveal the lasting impact of United Way’s work.”

United Way of Racine County’s 2018 campaign brought in a projected $5 million, the organization announced at a campaign celebration Thursday.

United Way of Racine County President Rodney Prunty

The campaign total amount represents what was raised during the campaign, donor-designated fund and restricted funds.

Eleven organizations, which are part of the Chairman’s Club, were recognized for raising at least $50,000 annually. They include: Andis Company, CNH Industrial, Educators Credit Union, InSinkErator, Johnson Financial Group, Johnson Outdoors, Inc., Modine Manufacturing Company, Racine Unified School District, SC Johnson, Twin Disc, Inc. and We Energies.

“It takes many hands to create change, and United Way’s work succeeds thanks to the support of numerous companies and individuals,” said Rebecca Mason, board chair of United Way of Racine County.

United Way of Racine County’s recent campaigns have pulled in $5.34 million (2017), $4.98 million (2016) and $5.1 million (2015 and 2014).

Eric Gallien, superintendent of Racine Unified School District, chaired the 2018 campaign. Jim Popp, chief executive officer of Johnson Bank, was announced as the chair for United Way’s 2019 campaign.

The organization funds nearly 40 area nonprofits, as well as its own initiatives related to health, education, financial stability and basic needs.

United Way President Rodney Prunty highlighted the success of several initiatives in 2018, including the Imagination Library program, which provided 52,000 free books to Racine County children.

“This year we have seen some of the most impressive improvements in our efforts to build an educated workforce through the building blocks of a good life: health, education, and financial stability,” Prunty said. “We all know that change is a long, slow road, so it has been especially rewarding to watch as our recent efforts take root and reveal the lasting impact of United Way’s work.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you support a sales tax increase to pay for numerous Milwaukee County capital projects including the Milwaukee Public Museum, Mitchell Park Domes, parks and others?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Slowdown ahead

Economic Trends 2019

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Make 2019 the year you got real
Make 2019 the year you got real

Establish how much you need for retirement, and then follow through

by Dave Spano

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Executive Leadership Forum - presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

03/21/20197:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum - presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel Grand Ballroom

04/03/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Waukesha 2035 - presented by BizTimes Media
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

04/26/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-5:00 pm

Innovative Hiring and Recruiting Practices
ManpowerGroup Headquarters

01/30/20197:30 am-9:00 am

Ms. Creative Class
Schlitz Park

01/30/20196:00 pm-8:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Embracing Change
Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery

02/07/20192:30 pm-6:00 pm

2019 Business Outlook
Thunder Bay Grille – Pewaukee

02/12/20197:30 am-9:30 am

5 Ways To Grow Your Profit 61%
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

02/15/20198:00 am-10:00 am