United Way of Racine County 2018 campaign brings in $5 million

United Way of Racine County’s 2018 campaign brought in a projected $5 million, the organization announced at a campaign celebration Thursday.

The campaign total amount represents what was raised during the campaign, donor-designated fund and restricted funds.

Eleven organizations, which are part of the Chairman’s Club, were recognized for raising at least $50,000 annually. They include: Andis Company, CNH Industrial, Educators Credit Union, InSinkErator, Johnson Financial Group, Johnson Outdoors, Inc., Modine Manufacturing Company, Racine Unified School District, SC Johnson, Twin Disc, Inc. and We Energies.

“It takes many hands to create change, and United Way’s work succeeds thanks to the support of numerous companies and individuals,” said Rebecca Mason, board chair of United Way of Racine County.

United Way of Racine County’s recent campaigns have pulled in $5.34 million (2017), $4.98 million (2016) and $5.1 million (2015 and 2014).

Eric Gallien, superintendent of Racine Unified School District, chaired the 2018 campaign. Jim Popp, chief executive officer of Johnson Bank, was announced as the chair for United Way’s 2019 campaign.

The organization funds nearly 40 area nonprofits, as well as its own initiatives related to health, education, financial stability and basic needs.

United Way President Rodney Prunty highlighted the success of several initiatives in 2018, including the Imagination Library program, which provided 52,000 free books to Racine County children.

“This year we have seen some of the most impressive improvements in our efforts to build an educated workforce through the building blocks of a good life: health, education, and financial stability,” Prunty said. “We all know that change is a long, slow road, so it has been especially rewarding to watch as our recent efforts take root and reveal the lasting impact of United Way’s work.”