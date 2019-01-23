Susan G. Komen Wisconsin rolling out More Than Pink Walk statewide

After piloting a new fundraising event in place of its signature Race for the Cure event on Milwaukee’s lakefront in 2018, Susan G. Komen Wisconsin announced it will roll out the new “More Than Pink Walk” across the state this year.

The organization’s events in Madison, Wausau and Milwaukee will be among 26 locations nationally to launch the new version of the annual fundraiser this year.

The 2018 pilot event at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee drew more than 5,300 participants and generated more than $500,000 for the affiliate. In addition to a two-mile walk, the event includes a variety of family-friendly activities.

One of the most notable departures from Race for the Cure is the new event doesn’t include a run option. Historically, the vast majority of the event’s participants have walked, organizers said.

“Our first More Than Pink Walk exceeded our expectations,” said Nikki Panico, executive director of Susan G. Komen Wisconsin. “We’re excited to have everyone join us for the second year for a day of community and hope in support of all those living with breast cancer, and those who have survived, and to remember and celebrate the lives we’ve lost to the disease.”

Proceeds from the event fund research and provide financial support for breast health services and those with breast cancer through the Komen Wisconsin Breast Cancer Assistance Fund. The fund helps pay for services such as mammograms and clinical breast exams, as well as support services like child care, insurance co-pays, rent and transportation.

More Than Pink Walk dates for 2019 include:

South Central Wisconsin: June 8 at Willow Island at Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

Central Wisconsin: Aug. 11 at the 400 block in downtown Wausau.

Southeast Wisconsin: Sept. 22 at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee.