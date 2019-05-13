Outskirts Theatre Co.

223 Maple Ave., Suite 206, Waukesha

(414) 367-6484 | outskirtstheatre.org

Facebook: facebook.com/outskirtstheatre Twitter: @OutskirtsCo | Instagram: @outskirtstheatre

Year founded: 2014

Mission statement: Our mission is to provide professional artistic opportunities to emerging artists through thought-provoking and entertaining theatre.

Primary focus: Artistic opportunities on stage and off for emerging professionals, highlighting women artists, LGBTQ artists, artists of color and other groups, staging productions meant to entertain and educate our community.

Other focuses: Providing a next-level theater education to students looking to go into the performing arts, serving as a springboard between educational/community theater and professional work.

Employees at this location: Five

Key donors: Wisconsin Arts Board, Tony and Andrea Bryant, Bosco’s Social Club, Direct Supply.

Executive leadership: Ryan Albrechtson, producing artistic director; Allyson Imig, executive director.

Is your organization actively seeking board members for the upcoming term? Not at this time.

Ways the business community can help your nonprofit: Serve as a sponsor. Sponsor a whole production, sponsor a single artist; no gift is too big or small. We know our donors like to know exactly where their money is going to, so we have opportunities to help us in a variety of ways. You can sponsor a specific artist: one female artist per season, one LGBT artist per season, one graduate of your alma mater per season, or whatever you are looking for. Also, come see a show. Get to know us and our work and help spread the word about Outskirts in the community.

Key fundraising events: The .05k (164 feet) Fun Run, held at Bosco’s Social Club on Sept. 22; Season Kickoff Campaign, starting in June; annual Outskirts Gala.