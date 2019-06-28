Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Wisconsin chapter raises $700,000

Bryan Jansen and Amanda Baltz named 'Man & Woman of the Year'

by

June 28, 2019, 9:46 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/leukemia-lymphoma-societys-wisconsin-chapter-raises-700000/

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Wisconsin chapter recently raised $700,000 through its annual campaign to fund research, education and patient service programs.

Raising the most during the 10-week campaign were Amanda Baltz, chief executive officer of Spaulding Medical, and Bryan Jansen, a certified financial planner with Thrivent Financial, earning them the title of Man & Woman of the Year.

Other candidates who raised funds in the campaign included: Tracy Johnson of CAR-W; Stacey Kaiser of PPG Industries; Brad Kyle of Emerson-Vilter Manufacturing; Scott Pionek of Lexia Learning; Nick Starr of The Starr Group; and Bryce Unger of CG Schmidt.

Candidates competed to raise the most funds in honor of a local boy and girl, Jordan and Elizabeth, who are both acute lymphoblastic leukemia survivors. Candidates and their teams were judged on fundraising success, with each dollar counting as one vote.

“Congratulations to our winners, and to all of our candidates and campaign team members who participated in this year’s Man & Woman of the Year campaign,” said Liz Klug, executive director of LLS Wisconsin. “These exceptional volunteers are all passionate and determined individuals, and leaders in their communities. Together, we are getting closer to LLS’s goal of a world without blood cancer.”

The funds raised through LLS’s Man & Woman of the Year support research to advance targeted therapies and immunotherapies, blood cancer information, education and support for patients, and policies that ensure patients have access to blood cancer treatments.

 

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Wisconsin chapter recently raised $700,000 through its annual campaign to fund research, education and patient service programs.

Raising the most during the 10-week campaign were Amanda Baltz, chief executive officer of Spaulding Medical, and Bryan Jansen, a certified financial planner with Thrivent Financial, earning them the title of Man & Woman of the Year.

Other candidates who raised funds in the campaign included: Tracy Johnson of CAR-W; Stacey Kaiser of PPG Industries; Brad Kyle of Emerson-Vilter Manufacturing; Scott Pionek of Lexia Learning; Nick Starr of The Starr Group; and Bryce Unger of CG Schmidt.

Candidates competed to raise the most funds in honor of a local boy and girl, Jordan and Elizabeth, who are both acute lymphoblastic leukemia survivors. Candidates and their teams were judged on fundraising success, with each dollar counting as one vote.

“Congratulations to our winners, and to all of our candidates and campaign team members who participated in this year’s Man & Woman of the Year campaign,” said Liz Klug, executive director of LLS Wisconsin. “These exceptional volunteers are all passionate and determined individuals, and leaders in their communities. Together, we are getting closer to LLS’s goal of a world without blood cancer.”

The funds raised through LLS’s Man & Woman of the Year support research to advance targeted therapies and immunotherapies, blood cancer information, education and support for patients, and policies that ensure patients have access to blood cancer treatments.

 

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is the outlook for your business for the second half of 2019?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wish you were ‘beer’

Brewcations boost Milwaukee tourism industry

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/13/20197:30 am-9:30 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
Strategic Business Center

07/11/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm

PEAK Speaker Series
Sussex Civic Center

07/18/20197:00 am-9:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

07/18/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Challenger Event Honoring Chris & John McDermott
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/16/201910:30 am-8:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm