Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Wisconsin chapter raises $700,000

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Wisconsin chapter recently raised $700,000 through its annual campaign to fund research, education and patient service programs.

Raising the most during the 10-week campaign were Amanda Baltz, chief executive officer of Spaulding Medical, and Bryan Jansen, a certified financial planner with Thrivent Financial, earning them the title of Man & Woman of the Year.

Other candidates who raised funds in the campaign included: Tracy Johnson of CAR-W; Stacey Kaiser of PPG Industries; Brad Kyle of Emerson-Vilter Manufacturing; Scott Pionek of Lexia Learning; Nick Starr of The Starr Group; and Bryce Unger of CG Schmidt.

Candidates competed to raise the most funds in honor of a local boy and girl, Jordan and Elizabeth, who are both acute lymphoblastic leukemia survivors. Candidates and their teams were judged on fundraising success, with each dollar counting as one vote.

“Congratulations to our winners, and to all of our candidates and campaign team members who participated in this year’s Man & Woman of the Year campaign,” said Liz Klug, executive director of LLS Wisconsin. “These exceptional volunteers are all passionate and determined individuals, and leaders in their communities. Together, we are getting closer to LLS’s goal of a world without blood cancer.”

The funds raised through LLS’s Man & Woman of the Year support research to advance targeted therapies and immunotherapies, blood cancer information, education and support for patients, and policies that ensure patients have access to blood cancer treatments.