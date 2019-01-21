Kitten rescue

This photo, taken circa 1937, shows a Humane Society officer rescuing a kitten from a tree. The Wisconsin Humane Society was founded in Milwaukee in 1879 by leaders including banker Samuel Marshall and Capt. Frederick Pabst. WHS is now the largest humane society in Wisconsin, with shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee and Racine counties.

— This photo is from the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Photo Archives collection.