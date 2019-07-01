Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee names new executive director

Pardeep Singh Kaleka succeeds Tom Heinen

by

July 01, 2019, 10:24 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/interfaith-conference-of-greater-milwaukee-names-new-executive-director/

The Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee, a nonprofit organization that represents the regional leaders and adherents of 18 faiths and denominations, has named Pardeep Singh Kaleka as its next executive director.

He succeeds Tom Heinen, who is retiring as executive director. Pardeep Singh Kaleka, a first-generation immigrant from India, was previously a police officer, educator for at-risk high school students, community consultant and trauma therapist.

He co-founded Serve2Unite, a nonprofit organization established after the 2012 attack on the Oak Creek Sikh Temple that works to counter extremism. Kaleka serves on the City of Milwaukee Mental Health Task Force’s Steering Committee and the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin’s board of trustees.

The Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee hosts dialogues and public programming to interfaith, intercultural and interracial understanding.

“The hiring committee agreed that Pardeep is the right person to lead the Interfaith Conference into the future,” said Elana Kahn, chair of the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee. “He is creative, energetic, innovative, and a proven community builder. We’re excited to go through this period of transition with Pardeep at the helm. Tom Heinen has accomplished so much over the last decade, and we will properly thank him for his faithful stewardship.”

