Impact100 awards $100,000 to Pathfinders, Summit Educational Association, Just One More Ministry

Members of Impact100 Greater Milwaukee voted on Monday to award $100,000 grants to area nonprofits Just One More Ministry, Pathfinders Milwaukee, Inc. and Summit Educational Association.

The three nonprofits were chosen at Impact100’s annual awards celebration, held at the Italian Community Center. The 367 female members of Impact100 Greater Milwaukee, which is the local chapter of a national women’s nonprofit, voted on the winners after hearing from five nonprofit finalists.

The five finalists included the three winning nonprofits, as well as Dominican Center and Express Yourself MKE. Both Dominican Center and Express Yourself MKE will receive merit awards of $33,500 each.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The $100,000 grant recipients and their plans for the funds include:

Just One More Ministry rescues and redistributes food to 75 community partners, which distribute the food through pantries and meal programs. The award supports two capital purchases to increase its fresh food storage capacity by 400% and frozen food storage capacity by 300%.

rescues and redistributes food to 75 community partners, which distribute the food through pantries and meal programs. The award supports two capital purchases to increase its fresh food storage capacity by 400% and frozen food storage capacity by 300%. Pathfinders provides daily outreach to homeless youth in crisis through its “Street Beat” program to connect them to a network of resources. The award will purchase an eco-friendly replacement vehicle, stocked with four seasons of basic needs items such as safety kits, emergency funds for gas cards and bus passes, and survival resources for young people in need.

provides daily outreach to homeless youth in crisis through its “Street Beat” program to connect them to a network of resources. The award will purchase an eco-friendly replacement vehicle, stocked with four seasons of basic needs items such as safety kits, emergency funds for gas cards and bus passes, and survival resources for young people in need. Summit Educational Association will expand its year-round academic tutoring and character-building program, which uses a holistic approach and a consistent adult tutor/mentor to support disadvantaged fourth through eighth grade students on Milwaukee’s north side.

Impact100 Greater Milwaukee has distributed $1.2 million in grants to nonprofits since 2016. Each member of Impact100 contributes $1,000 annually to the grant pool, which is then awarded to nonprofit recipients through a grant selection process.