Humane Society of Sheboygan County pushes to raise final $2 million for new shelter

The Humane Society of Sheboygan County has raised more than half of its $4 million capital campaign goal to fund the construction of its new home.

Now, it’s making a push to close the gap by the end of the summer.

The Humane Society plans to build a new 18,000-square-foot facility on a property adjacent to its current shelter at 3107 N. 20th St. in Sheboygan.

The organization said it has outgrown its current facility, which was built in 1964. The new building is designed to provide more space for the animals and will include a surgical suite, allowing the Humane Society to provide more spay and neuter, trap-neuter-return and daily surgical services. The organization sees about 3,000 animals come through its doors annually.

The new facility will also have a retail store and a community room to host meetings and other gatherings.

The campaign publicly launched in March. It’s the organization’s first capital campaign in 55 years.

“It is just as important now as ever that we have the full support of our community,” said Andrew Viglietti, executive director of the Humane Society of Sheboygan County. “With so many ways to contribute and such a supportive community, we know that we can reach our goal.”

The organization is aiming to raise the final $2 million and break ground for the project by the end of the summer. It plans on opening the new building in May 2020.

“Sheboygan County is such an incredible community when it comes to charitable causes,” said Steven Schmitt, president of the board of directors. “We ask Sheboygan County to once again step up and make a difference. A viable and efficient Humane Society will be a great piece of what makes Sheboygan County special.