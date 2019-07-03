Humane Society of Sheboygan County pushes to raise final $2 million for new shelter

Aiming to break ground this summer

by

July 03, 2019, 11:14 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/humane-society-of-sheboygan-county-pushes-to-raise-final-2-million-for-new-shelter/

The Humane Society of Sheboygan County has raised more than half of its $4 million capital campaign goal to fund the construction of its new home.

Now, it’s making a push to close the gap by the end of the summer.

The Humane Society plans to build a new 18,000-square-foot facility on a property adjacent to its current shelter at 3107 N. 20th St. in Sheboygan.

The organization said it has outgrown its current facility, which was built in 1964. The new building is designed to provide more space for the animals and will include a surgical suite, allowing the Humane Society to provide more spay and neuter, trap-neuter-return and daily surgical services. The organization sees about 3,000 animals come through its doors annually.

The new facility will also have a retail store and a community room to host meetings and other gatherings.

The campaign publicly launched in March. It’s the organization’s first capital campaign in 55 years.

“It is just as important now as ever that we have the full support of our community,” said Andrew Viglietti, executive director of the Humane Society of Sheboygan County. “With so many ways to contribute and such a supportive community, we know that we can reach our goal.”

The organization is aiming to raise the final $2 million and break ground for the project by the end of the summer. It plans on opening the new building in May 2020.

“Sheboygan County is such an incredible community when it comes to charitable causes,” said Steven Schmitt, president of the board of directors. “We ask Sheboygan County to once again step up and make a difference. A viable and efficient Humane Society will be a great piece of what makes Sheboygan County special.

The Humane Society of Sheboygan County has raised more than half of its $4 million capital campaign goal to fund the construction of its new home.

Now, it’s making a push to close the gap by the end of the summer.

The Humane Society plans to build a new 18,000-square-foot facility on a property adjacent to its current shelter at 3107 N. 20th St. in Sheboygan.

The organization said it has outgrown its current facility, which was built in 1964. The new building is designed to provide more space for the animals and will include a surgical suite, allowing the Humane Society to provide more spay and neuter, trap-neuter-return and daily surgical services. The organization sees about 3,000 animals come through its doors annually.

The new facility will also have a retail store and a community room to host meetings and other gatherings.

The campaign publicly launched in March. It’s the organization’s first capital campaign in 55 years.

“It is just as important now as ever that we have the full support of our community,” said Andrew Viglietti, executive director of the Humane Society of Sheboygan County. “With so many ways to contribute and such a supportive community, we know that we can reach our goal.”

The organization is aiming to raise the final $2 million and break ground for the project by the end of the summer. It plans on opening the new building in May 2020.

“Sheboygan County is such an incredible community when it comes to charitable causes,” said Steven Schmitt, president of the board of directors. “We ask Sheboygan County to once again step up and make a difference. A viable and efficient Humane Society will be a great piece of what makes Sheboygan County special.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is the outlook for your business for the second half of 2019?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wish you were ‘beer’

Brewcations boost Milwaukee tourism industry

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/13/20197:30 am-9:30 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
Strategic Business Center

07/11/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm

PEAK Speaker Series
Sussex Civic Center

07/18/20197:00 am-9:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

07/18/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Challenger Event Honoring Chris & John McDermott
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/16/201910:30 am-8:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm