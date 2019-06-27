Discovery World names Bryan Wunar new president and CEO

Discovery World has named Bryan Wunar, former director of community initiatives at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, as its next president and chief executive officer.

Wunar succeeds Joel Brennan, who led the museum for 12 years before being appointed secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Administration by Gov. Tony Evers in December.

A search committee of Discovery World’s Board of Trustees launched a global search in January for Brennan’s successor. Wunar was selected from a pool of 250 applicants.

“Bryan brings to Discovery World the leadership to expand the impact of exhibits and programming in both STEM and freshwater science while creating more learning opportunities for youth and families in Milwaukee, the region and beyond,” said Dennis Krakau, chairman of the Discovery World board.

At the Museum of Science and Industry, Wunar spearheaded the development of the Science Minors and Achievers programs, which provides STEM learning for high school students.

“Many talented leaders demonstrated interest in the position, but none brought more leadership and expertise in STEM learning opportunities, community partnerships and experience in translating both into workforce development opportunities than Bryan Wunar,” said Mary Jo Layden, board member and chair of the search committee. “We were thrilled to find a leader with Bryan’s experience and leadership and bring him to Milwaukee to take Discovery World to the next level.”

Wunar was previously named one of the “Most influential People in STEM” by the National Afterschool Association.

“I truly believe that museums and science centers play a valuable role as anchors of communities, tying together family, education and workforce development,” said Wunar. “As a native Midwesterner and lifelong science educator, it is my honor to be leading Discovery World into its next chapter, ensuring it continues to play a prominent role serving its critically important mission and growing in the years ahead.”