Center for Veterans Issues awarded funding to pay down debt, expand services

The Center for Veterans Issues, a Milwaukee-based provider of transitional housing and wraparound services for veterans, was awarded a grant and loan from Bader Philanthropies to pay down its debt and expand its services.

The Milwaukee-based foundation announced its board has approved a $200,000 grant and $82,000 program-related investment loan for the veterans services organization.

Founded in 1989, CVI encompasses several short- and long-term residency programs for veterans.

Its housing facilities provide employment-focused programs for homeless and low-income veterans. It also offers services that integrate case management, housing, substance abuse, mental health, education, training, employment, claims, mainstream resources and other support.

The organization serves about 3,000 veterans annually.

“Center for Veterans Issues provides much-needed services to our veteran community members and families,” said Daniel Bader, president and chief executive officer of Bader Philanthropies. “As Memorial Day approaches, we’re reminded of the importance of supporting our veterans who are still with us and organizations such as CVI that are serving our everyday heroes all year round through human centered programs and services.”

CVI’s policy of not refusing service to any veteran means it relies on grant money for its programs, the organization said.

“The continued support from Bader Philanthropies has been instrumental in our ability to continue to provide services and programs to our veterans that need it the most,” said Charlotte Cannon-Sain, interim president and chief executive officer of CVI. “We believe every veteran deserves respect and help when they are in need, and without the generous financial backing from the foundation, our ability to serve our veterans would be significantly less.”

In total, Bader Philanthropies has awarded $542,000 to CVI over the years.

The program-related investment loan will be repaid at a interest rate of 2 percent over 10 years.