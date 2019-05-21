Center for Veterans Issues awarded funding to pay down debt, expand services

Bader Philanthropies approves $282,000 combined grant and loan for veterans organization

by

May 21, 2019, 1:18 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/center-for-veterans-issues-awarded-funding-to-pay-down-debt-expand-services/

The Center for Veterans Issues, a Milwaukee-based provider of transitional housing and wraparound services for veterans, was awarded a grant and loan from Bader Philanthropies to pay down its debt and expand its services.

The Milwaukee-based foundation announced its board has approved a $200,000 grant and $82,000 program-related investment loan for the veterans services organization.

Founded in 1989, CVI encompasses several short- and long-term residency programs for veterans.

Its housing facilities provide employment-focused programs for homeless and low-income veterans. It also offers services that integrate case management, housing, substance abuse, mental health, education, training, employment, claims, mainstream resources and other support.

The organization serves about 3,000 veterans annually.

“Center for Veterans Issues provides much-needed services to our veteran community members and families,” said Daniel Bader, president and chief executive officer of Bader Philanthropies. “As Memorial Day approaches, we’re reminded of the importance of supporting our veterans who are still with us and organizations such as CVI that are serving our everyday heroes all year round through human centered programs and services.”

CVI’s policy of not refusing service to any veteran means it relies on grant money for its programs, the organization said.

“The continued support from Bader Philanthropies has been instrumental in our ability to continue to provide services and programs to our veterans that need it the most,” said Charlotte Cannon-Sain, interim president and chief executive officer of CVI. “We believe every veteran deserves respect and help when they are in need, and without the generous financial backing from the foundation, our ability to serve our veterans would be significantly less.”

In total, Bader Philanthropies has awarded $542,000 to CVI over the years.

The program-related investment loan will be repaid at a interest rate of 2 percent over 10 years.

The Center for Veterans Issues, a Milwaukee-based provider of transitional housing and wraparound services for veterans, was awarded a grant and loan from Bader Philanthropies to pay down its debt and expand its services.

The Milwaukee-based foundation announced its board has approved a $200,000 grant and $82,000 program-related investment loan for the veterans services organization.

Founded in 1989, CVI encompasses several short- and long-term residency programs for veterans.

Its housing facilities provide employment-focused programs for homeless and low-income veterans. It also offers services that integrate case management, housing, substance abuse, mental health, education, training, employment, claims, mainstream resources and other support.

The organization serves about 3,000 veterans annually.

“Center for Veterans Issues provides much-needed services to our veteran community members and families,” said Daniel Bader, president and chief executive officer of Bader Philanthropies. “As Memorial Day approaches, we’re reminded of the importance of supporting our veterans who are still with us and organizations such as CVI that are serving our everyday heroes all year round through human centered programs and services.”

CVI’s policy of not refusing service to any veteran means it relies on grant money for its programs, the organization said.

“The continued support from Bader Philanthropies has been instrumental in our ability to continue to provide services and programs to our veterans that need it the most,” said Charlotte Cannon-Sain, interim president and chief executive officer of CVI. “We believe every veteran deserves respect and help when they are in need, and without the generous financial backing from the foundation, our ability to serve our veterans would be significantly less.”

In total, Bader Philanthropies has awarded $542,000 to CVI over the years.

The program-related investment loan will be repaid at a interest rate of 2 percent over 10 years.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Congress be permitted to review President Trump's tax returns?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Want talent? Where’s your office?

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn
How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn

A simple three-step process that generates very strong results without a large time commitment and advertising money

by Tom Wolf

Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage
Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage

A win-win solution that provides opportunities for students and fresh talent for businesses

by Laura Derpinghaus

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

5 Ways to Grow Your Profits 61%
Reefpoint Brew House

05/22/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

05/31/20198:00 am-10:00 am