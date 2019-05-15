Bublr Bikes plans to add 26 stations, 250 bicycles in 2020

$1.9 million expansion will be covered by federal, local funding

by

May 15, 2019, 1:08 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/bublr-bikes-plans-to-add-26-stations-250-bicycles-in-2020/

Planning is underway for Bublr Bikes to add more stations and bicycles throughout Milwaukee in 2020.

One of just many Bublr Bikes stations.

The Milwaukee-based nonprofit bicycle sharing program plans to expand by 26 stations and about 250 bicycles, according to the city’s Department of Public Works.

The $1.9 million expansion will be funded by about $1.5 million in federal funding, and $380,000 in local funding, DPW said.

Since launching in 2013 with one dock at Discovery World on the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee, Bublr Bikes has grown to include 87 stations in the Greater Milwaukee area, including Milwaukee, West Allis, Wauwatosa and Shorewood.

Exact location of the new Bublr stations has yet to be determined.

Public open house meetings will be held over the next few weeks for residents to learn about the expansion project. DPW said it will work with community partners and residents to identify sites for expansion.

The system currently has a cluster of stations in and around Milwaukee’s downtown, East Side and near south side. A DPW map identifies the city’s west side, stretching from Washington Park to Miller Park, as a potential area for expansion, along with Riverwest to the east, and Bay View to the south.

A map of Bublr’s existing station locations and potential areas for expansion. (Map: Milwaukee DPW)

The public meetings include:

  • May 22, from 4-7 p.m. at the Mitchell Street Library Community Room, 906 Historic Mitchell St. Open house format with brief presentations at 4:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
  • June 4, 2019, 4-7 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Library Community Room, 310 W. Locust St. Open house format with brief presentations at 4:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Following the public meetings, officials will engage in site selection and design work over the next year, according to the DPW website. A final public meeting is expected to be held in spring 2020, with station installation expected to be completed in the fall.

Sally Sheperdson, executive director of Bublr Bikes, said Wauwatosa also recently received funding to add seven new Bublr stations in the next few years.

Planning is underway for Bublr Bikes to add more stations and bicycles throughout Milwaukee in 2020.

One of just many Bublr Bikes stations.

The Milwaukee-based nonprofit bicycle sharing program plans to expand by 26 stations and about 250 bicycles, according to the city’s Department of Public Works.

The $1.9 million expansion will be funded by about $1.5 million in federal funding, and $380,000 in local funding, DPW said.

Since launching in 2013 with one dock at Discovery World on the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee, Bublr Bikes has grown to include 87 stations in the Greater Milwaukee area, including Milwaukee, West Allis, Wauwatosa and Shorewood.

Exact location of the new Bublr stations has yet to be determined.

Public open house meetings will be held over the next few weeks for residents to learn about the expansion project. DPW said it will work with community partners and residents to identify sites for expansion.

The system currently has a cluster of stations in and around Milwaukee’s downtown, East Side and near south side. A DPW map identifies the city’s west side, stretching from Washington Park to Miller Park, as a potential area for expansion, along with Riverwest to the east, and Bay View to the south.

A map of Bublr’s existing station locations and potential areas for expansion. (Map: Milwaukee DPW)

The public meetings include:

  • May 22, from 4-7 p.m. at the Mitchell Street Library Community Room, 906 Historic Mitchell St. Open house format with brief presentations at 4:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
  • June 4, 2019, 4-7 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Library Community Room, 310 W. Locust St. Open house format with brief presentations at 4:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Following the public meetings, officials will engage in site selection and design work over the next year, according to the DPW website. A final public meeting is expected to be held in spring 2020, with station installation expected to be completed in the fall.

Sally Sheperdson, executive director of Bublr Bikes, said Wauwatosa also recently received funding to add seven new Bublr stations in the next few years.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Congress be permitted to review President Trump's tax returns?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Want talent? Where’s your office?

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage
Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage

A win-win solution that provides opportunities for students and fresh talent for businesses

by Laura Derpinghaus

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Raising the bar on senior living
Raising the bar on senior living

Providers are continuing to revamp communities to meet demands

by Gene Guszkowski

Meet the modern apprenticeships
Meet the modern apprenticeships

The state of Wisconsin is expanding the apprenticeship model to new frontiers.

by Karen Morgan

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Building a High-Performing Culture
Westmoor Country Club

05/21/20198:00 am-10:00 am

5 Ways to Grow Your Profits 61%
Reefpoint Brew House

05/22/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm