Betty Brinn Children’s Museum names interim executive director, new board members

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum has named Joanne Bischmann, a former vice president at Harley-Davidson, as its interim executive director.

Bischmann’s appointment follows the retirement of the museum’s longtime leader Fern Shupeck.

Bischmann recently retired as vice president of communications of Harley-Davidson and president of its foundation.

She has served as a volunteer with Betty Brinn since 2000, including three terms on the museum’s board of directors. Bischmann also sits on the board of directors of Summerfest, Reliable of Milwaukee, the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin, Inc. and Break The Cycle.

“I am passionate about the organization’s educational mission and am honored to have the opportunity to work with museum leadership to ensure a seamless transition and to further grow and strengthen the organization’s efforts in support of improving educational outcomes for children in our region,” Bischmann said.

The museum also announced the appointment of David Heiny, managing director at Artisan Partners, and Greg Nickerson, chairman at Bader Rutter, to its board of directors.

Heiny has served on the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum’s Foundation Board since 2010, and is currently president and treasurer.