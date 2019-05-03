Betty Brinn Children’s Museum names interim executive director, new board members

David Heiny and Greg Nickerson to serve on museum board

by

May 03, 2019, 9:57 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/betty-brinn-childrens-museum-names-interim-executive-director-new-board-members/

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum has named Joanne Bischmann, a former vice president at Harley-Davidson, as its interim executive director.

Rebecca House of Rockwell Automation and Joanne Bischmann, formerly of Harley-Davidson Foundation.

Bischmann’s appointment follows the retirement of the museum’s longtime leader Fern Shupeck.

Bischmann recently retired as vice president of communications of Harley-Davidson and president of its foundation.

She has served as a volunteer with Betty Brinn since 2000, including three terms on the museum’s board of directors. Bischmann also sits on the board of directors of Summerfest, Reliable of Milwaukee, the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin, Inc. and Break The Cycle.

“I am passionate about the organization’s educational mission and am honored to have the opportunity to work with museum leadership to ensure a seamless transition and to further grow and strengthen the organization’s efforts in support of improving educational outcomes for children in our region,” Bischmann said.

The museum also announced the appointment of David Heiny, managing director at Artisan Partners, and Greg Nickerson, chairman at Bader Rutter, to its board of directors.

Heiny has served on the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum’s Foundation Board since 2010, and is currently president and treasurer.

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum has named Joanne Bischmann, a former vice president at Harley-Davidson, as its interim executive director.

Rebecca House of Rockwell Automation and Joanne Bischmann, formerly of Harley-Davidson Foundation.

Bischmann’s appointment follows the retirement of the museum’s longtime leader Fern Shupeck.

Bischmann recently retired as vice president of communications of Harley-Davidson and president of its foundation.

She has served as a volunteer with Betty Brinn since 2000, including three terms on the museum’s board of directors. Bischmann also sits on the board of directors of Summerfest, Reliable of Milwaukee, the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin, Inc. and Break The Cycle.

“I am passionate about the organization’s educational mission and am honored to have the opportunity to work with museum leadership to ensure a seamless transition and to further grow and strengthen the organization’s efforts in support of improving educational outcomes for children in our region,” Bischmann said.

The museum also announced the appointment of David Heiny, managing director at Artisan Partners, and Greg Nickerson, chairman at Bader Rutter, to its board of directors.

Heiny has served on the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum’s Foundation Board since 2010, and is currently president and treasurer.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state renegotiate its contract with Foxconn?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Milwaukee’s crumbling cultural assets

Funding solution needed for regional attractions

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Raising the bar on senior living
Raising the bar on senior living

Providers are continuing to revamp communities to meet demands

by Gene Guszkowski

Meet the modern apprenticeships
Meet the modern apprenticeships

The state of Wisconsin is expanding the apprenticeship model to new frontiers.

by Karen Morgan

Start early with Youth Apprenticeship
Start early with Youth Apprenticeship

A great investment for any Wisconsin business seeking qualified employees

by Karen Morgan

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Milwaukee Real Estate Breakfast for OneVillage Partners
The Wisconsin Club

05/14/20197:15 am-9:00 am

 Healthy Leaders, Healthy Community
Union Grove Municipal Building

05/15/201912:00 am-1:15 pm

2019 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Luncheon
Italian Community Center

05/15/201912:00 am

Building a High-Performing Culture
Westmoor Country Club

05/21/20198:00 am-10:00 am

5 Ways to Grow Your Profits 61%
Reefpoint Brew House

05/22/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm