America SCORES Milwaukee

Nonprofit Spotlight

June 10, 2019, 3:12 AM

America SCORES Milwaukee

7101 W. Good Hope Road, Milwaukee

(414) 358-2711| americascoresmke.org

Facebook: facebook.com/americascoresmilwaukee | Twitter:  @mkescores

Year founded: 2004

Mission statement: America SCORES Milwaukee’s mission is to inspire urban youth to lead healthy lives, be engaged students, and have the confidence and character to make a difference in the world.

Primary focus: Youth development.

Other focuses: Soccer, service-learning, poetry, mentorship, social-emotional health, life skills.

Employees at this location: Five

Key donors: Bader Philanthropies, Milwaukee Kickers, Milwaukee Public Schools, Potawatomi Hotel and Casino’s Heart of Canal Street, Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation.

Executive leadership: Kate Carpenter, executive director; John Eggebrecht, associate director

Board members: Mike Angeli, GE Healthcare; David Braden, CliftonLarsonAllen LLP;  Eric Brandser, Zetley, Carneol & Stein S.C.; Aaron Cranfill, TKO Miller; Adam Czaia, Robert W. Baird & Co.; Tammy Gilpin-Ripp, Milwaukee Kickers Soccer Club; Jesse Gaytan, Robert W. Baird & Co.; Kaitlin Hong, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin; M. Scott LeBlanc, Godfrey & Kahn S.C.; Ryan Morrissey, Uline; Julian Palacios, Tenex Capital Management; Jason Schreiber, Harley-Davidson Inc.; Melanie Sobelman, Sobelmans Pub n Grill Inc.; Abby Young, Dominican High School; Adrian Zilvetti, Freedom Wealth Alliance.

Is your organization actively seeking board members for the upcoming term? No.

Ways the business community can help your nonprofit: Sponsorship, in-kind donations, employee volunteer outings, program volunteers.

Key fundraising events: SCORES Cup – Milwaukee’s largest corporate indoor soccer charity tournament; SCORES Inspired Art/Silent Auction.

