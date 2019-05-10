ACTS Housing raises $2.1 million for homeownership program, headquarters revamp

Will make upgrade to its main office at 24th and Vliet

by

May 10, 2019, 11:13 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/nonprofit-philanthropy/acts-housing-raises-2-1-million-for-homeownership-program-headquarters-revamp/

Milwaukee-based ACTS Housing announced it has raised $2.1 million to support more families seeking homeownership and to rehabilitate the organization’s main office.

Michael Gosman, executive director of ACTS Housing.

The nonprofit organization plans to invest $1.3 million into purchase and rehab loans for families to reclaim distressed Milwaukee homes, and $800,000 to revamp its own headquarters, a former convent at 2414 W. Vliet St.

ACTS works with families who have financial, credit-related, debt-related, or language barriers preventing them from homeownership. The organization provides up to $50,000 in purchase rehab loans to help each family it serves.

Since 1995, ACTS has assisted more than 2,500 families in becoming homeowners, including the reclamation of more than 860 foreclosed homes.

Today, ACTS said it has more $870,000 in loans outstanding and less than one percent of the loan fund is delinquent.

Work on the organization’s office is currently in progress and has involved roof repair, window replacement, emergency exit upgrades and plumbing and electrical improvements. The organization also plans to upgrade its entrance, landscaping, replace fencing and update its furniture.

ACTS also recently announced plans to bring its program to Beloit, the organization’s first expansion outside of Milwaukee. It will launch the $2.9 million initiative this summer, with the goal of assisting 150 low-to-moderate income families in becoming homeowners over the next five years. The program is fully funded, with lead support from the Hendricks Family Foundation, Beloit 200, the Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation, Stand Together and earned income.

The organization is hosting a campaign celebration on May 13 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at its office, 2414 W. Vliet St.

Milwaukee-based ACTS Housing announced it has raised $2.1 million to support more families seeking homeownership and to rehabilitate the organization’s main office.

Michael Gosman, executive director of ACTS Housing.

The nonprofit organization plans to invest $1.3 million into purchase and rehab loans for families to reclaim distressed Milwaukee homes, and $800,000 to revamp its own headquarters, a former convent at 2414 W. Vliet St.

ACTS works with families who have financial, credit-related, debt-related, or language barriers preventing them from homeownership. The organization provides up to $50,000 in purchase rehab loans to help each family it serves.

Since 1995, ACTS has assisted more than 2,500 families in becoming homeowners, including the reclamation of more than 860 foreclosed homes.

Today, ACTS said it has more $870,000 in loans outstanding and less than one percent of the loan fund is delinquent.

Work on the organization’s office is currently in progress and has involved roof repair, window replacement, emergency exit upgrades and plumbing and electrical improvements. The organization also plans to upgrade its entrance, landscaping, replace fencing and update its furniture.

ACTS also recently announced plans to bring its program to Beloit, the organization’s first expansion outside of Milwaukee. It will launch the $2.9 million initiative this summer, with the goal of assisting 150 low-to-moderate income families in becoming homeowners over the next five years. The program is fully funded, with lead support from the Hendricks Family Foundation, Beloit 200, the Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation, Stand Together and earned income.

The organization is hosting a campaign celebration on May 13 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at its office, 2414 W. Vliet St.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state renegotiate its contract with Foxconn?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Milwaukee’s crumbling cultural assets

Funding solution needed for regional attractions

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Raising the bar on senior living
Raising the bar on senior living

Providers are continuing to revamp communities to meet demands

by Gene Guszkowski

Meet the modern apprenticeships
Meet the modern apprenticeships

The state of Wisconsin is expanding the apprenticeship model to new frontiers.

by Karen Morgan

Start early with Youth Apprenticeship
Start early with Youth Apprenticeship

A great investment for any Wisconsin business seeking qualified employees

by Karen Morgan

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Milwaukee Real Estate Breakfast for OneVillage Partners
The Wisconsin Club

05/14/20197:15 am-9:00 am

 Healthy Leaders, Healthy Community
Union Grove Municipal Building

05/15/201912:00 am-1:15 pm

2019 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Luncheon
Italian Community Center

05/15/201912:00 am

Building a High-Performing Culture
Westmoor Country Club

05/21/20198:00 am-10:00 am

5 Ways to Grow Your Profits 61%
Reefpoint Brew House

05/22/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm