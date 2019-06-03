Uline planning another distribution center in Kenosha

Pleasant Prairie-based Uline Inc. is planning a new distribution facility at Highway 142 and I-94 in Kenosha that would give the company a total of around 5 million square feet of facilities in Kenosha County.

The company is seeking wetland permit approvals for “a proposed (1.29 million-square-foot) building with exterior parking, truck docks and stormwater management facilities,” according to documents submitted to the Department of Natural Resources.

Uline did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the plans.

The facility would be located south of Highway 142 and west of I-94, across the freeway from the Amazon fulfillment center. Uline previously completed an 800,000-square-foot distribution center south of the site and is in the process of building another 800,000-square-foot facility at the same location.

In Pleasant Prairie, Uline has two 250,000-square-foot office buildings and two 1.1-million warehouse buildings. The company is also leasing a nearly 420,000-square-foot building in the LakeView Corporate Park.

Uline was awarded up to $18.6 million in tax credits to move its headquarters to Pleasant Prairie in 2010. According to WEDC records, the company created 2,008 jobs and has been verified for $16 million in tax credits. The Kenosha Area Business Alliance says the company has more than 2,500 employees in the county.