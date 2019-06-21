Steve Hipp named president and CEO of Leader Paper Products

Steve Hipp has been named the new president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based Leader Paper Products.

Previously, Hipp was the president of Milwaukee-based Athea Laboratories Inc., where he had worked since 1993 and had been president since 2000. He has 25 years of experience in strategic leadership, business development, sales development and financial management.

Former Leader Paper Products president and CEO Scott Wilke has become chairman of the board for the company.

Leader Paper Products, established in 1901, is a specialty paper converter, specializing in premium grade stationery, announcement and envelope products.

“Our fifth-generation family business was built over the past 118 years by observing values and ethics established generations ago,” Wilke said. “I guess you might say that we’ve always tried to do business the old-fashioned way. We don’t promise more than we can deliver, and we keep our word when we make those promises. While it may seem ‘old school,’ that philosophy continues to function as a guiding principal and has helped us survive the dynamics of our industry.”