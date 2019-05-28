Smart Warehousing leasing 200,000 square feet in Germantown

Smart Warehousing has signed a lease to occupy one of two roughly 200,000-square-foot industrial facilities being constructed in Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group’s Germantown Gateway Corporate Park.

According to a news release, Kansas City-based Smart Warehousing will occupy the building known as Zilber Industrial 3 in the 140-acre corporate park, which is located at the intersection of Holy Hill Road and Gateway Crossing, less than a mile east of the I-41 and Holy Hill Road interchange in Germantown.

Ed Lee, chief operations officer of Smart Warehousing, said in the release that the company “felt it was the right time” to expand its footprint in Milwaukee, one of its fastest-growing strategic markets. Lee noted growing demand across the U.S. for the company’s warehousing and distribution services for all of its service channels, including e-commerce, retail compliance, fulfillment and near-plant warehousing

“Our customers require right-sized, but scalable, logistics solutions in order to flex with their customer demands both by volume and geography,” Lee said. “That is what we will continue to offer by expanding our service network to meet customer and market needs in this ever-changing logistics environment. Our new Germantown location, we believe, fits right into this strategic plan and we look forward to growing our presence in this market.”

John Sharpe, principal at Lee & Associates of Illinois, represented Smart Warehousing and Michael Kleber, director of industrial leasing at Zilber, represented the developer in the transaction.

Zilber recently received village approval to construct this and another speculative industrial building, both totaling around 200,000 square feet, at the corporate park. The park is also home to a 706,000-square-foot Briggs & Stratton building that was recently developed by Zilber.

The two new buildings are slated to be finished this fall. Remaining land sites available for development at the corporate park can further accommodate manufacturing and distribution users from 25,000 to 800,000 square feet.

“We are confident that the strategic location of this park will continue to attract exceptional industrial users to this northwest corridor market,” said John Kersey, executive vice president of Zilber Ltd.

Directly west of Zilber’s new corporate park, Menomonee Falls-based Dielectric Corp. is planning to construct a new 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and headquarters.

“The village of Germantown is pleased to have Smart Warehousing join our community. We believe they are a great fit in Germantown Gateway Corporate Park and a real asset to our growing economy,” village president Dean Wolter said.