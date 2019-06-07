Silgan Containers leasing 525,000 square feet in new Kenosha industrial facility

Will occupy entire Zilber Industrial 1 building at Kenosha Corporate Park

June 07, 2019, 1:13 PM

Silgan Containers has signed a lease to occupy a 525,000-square-foot speculative industrial building, completed recently by Zilber Property Group at the Kenosha Corporate Park.

In a news release, Milwaukee-based Zilber said that Silgan will use the facility for manufacturing and distribution operations, and will be moved in by this month. Zilber broke ground on the spec building last fall, at 128th Avenue and Burlington Road, on the west side of Interstate 94.

Woodland Hills, California-based Silgan, a manufacturer of metal food containers, also has operations in Oconomowoc, Menomonee Falls, Menomonie, Plover and Waupun.

“The Silgan Containers project entails a significant capital investment from the company and brings many high paying jobs to Kenosha,” Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said in the release. “We are excited about this development and look forward to Silgan joining our roster of great companies here in Kenosha.”

Scott Furmanksi, First Vice President at CBRE, represented Silgan Containers and Michael Kleber, Zilber director of industrial leasing, in partnership with CBRE vice presidents Whit Heitman and Sam Badger, represented Zilber in the transaction.

Kenosha Corporate Park has 20 acres of remaining developable land, which can accommodate manufacturing and distribution users from 50,000 square feet up to 400,000 square feet.

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn
How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn

A simple three-step process that generates very strong results without a large time commitment and advertising money

by Tom Wolf

