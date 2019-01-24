SIC-Lazaro acquires Cudahy metal fabrication business

Diamond Industries operations to move to north side facility

January 24, 2019, 1:14 PM

Milwaukee-based SIC-Lazaro US Inc. has acquired Diamond Industries, a Cudahy-based metal fabrication firm, and plans to move its operations to its facility near Good Hope Road.

SIC-Lazaro is adding fabrication and welding work outside of its main counterweight business.

“With this acquisition, we are greatly expanding our metal fabrication services,” said Ken Rawson, vice president and general manager of SIC-Lazaro. “This takes the metal fabrication piece of our business to the next level.”

SIC-Lazaro is the American subsidiary of a Spanish company by the same name. The company manufacturers concrete, steel and high-density counterweights used in elevators and heavy equipment.

The company moved into a 130,000-square-foot facility at 7044 N. Teutonia Ave., Milwaukee, in 2011. The manufacturer underwent a restructuring starting in August 2017 with a focus on improving operations.

Part of the restructuring included expanding SIC-Lazaro’s offerings to include metal fabrication. Acquiring Diamond Industries and moving equipment and employees into the Teutonia Avenue facility is intended to bolster those services. It also helps expand the company’s customer base.

“This is a great time for SIC-Lazaro,” Rawson said. “We’re growing as a company and we’re going to be able to offer more services to our customers. This truly is a win-win situation.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal will add four employees to the SIC-Lazaro staff.

