Scannell buys recently completed industrial building in Pleasant Prairie

Indianapolis developer also building spec facility in Milwaukee

by

June 13, 2019, 1:00 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/manufacturing-logistics/scannell-buys-recently-completed-industrial-building-in-pleasant-prairie/

Indianapolis-based developer Scannell Properties has purchased a recently completed 200,000-square-foot industrial building in the Lakeview Corporate Park from Milwaukee-based Wangard Partners Inc. and Brookfield-based Hunzinger Construction Co.

The one-story precast and steel facility is located at 105550 86th Ave., in Pleasant Prairie’s Lakeview Corporate Park. The sale closed last week, according to a news release.

The project was a joint venture of Lakeview Industrial Development LLC, a partnership comprised of Wangard and Hunzinger. Both firms have worked together on other projects, but this marked the first time they developed one together. Construction of the building commenced in June 2018 and was completed by the end of the year, with final site work wrapping up this spring.

Scannell made its entry to the Milwaukee market earlier this year when it submitted plans for a 150,000-square-foot spec industrial building on Milwaukee’s far northwest side, at 12255 W. Carmen Ave., just east of Cargill’s cocoa and chocolate facility. The firm broke ground on that project in the spring.

In purchasing the facility in Pleasant Prairie, Scannell made a strategic acquisition to expand its presence in the southeastern Wisconsin region.

“This acquisition signals our entrance into the Kenosha County market,” Bill Linville, partner at Scannell, said in the release. “We have acquired a premier building at the premier location within Lakeview Corporate Park.”

Wangard and Hunzinger were represented by John Sharpe of Lee & Associates and Scannell was represented by Tom Boyle of Lee & Associates. Scannell has retained Lee and Associates to market the facility for lease. Wangard will be providing facility management services.

Indianapolis-based developer Scannell Properties has purchased a recently completed 200,000-square-foot industrial building in the Lakeview Corporate Park from Milwaukee-based Wangard Partners Inc. and Brookfield-based Hunzinger Construction Co.

The one-story precast and steel facility is located at 105550 86th Ave., in Pleasant Prairie’s Lakeview Corporate Park. The sale closed last week, according to a news release.

The project was a joint venture of Lakeview Industrial Development LLC, a partnership comprised of Wangard and Hunzinger. Both firms have worked together on other projects, but this marked the first time they developed one together. Construction of the building commenced in June 2018 and was completed by the end of the year, with final site work wrapping up this spring.

Scannell made its entry to the Milwaukee market earlier this year when it submitted plans for a 150,000-square-foot spec industrial building on Milwaukee’s far northwest side, at 12255 W. Carmen Ave., just east of Cargill’s cocoa and chocolate facility. The firm broke ground on that project in the spring.

In purchasing the facility in Pleasant Prairie, Scannell made a strategic acquisition to expand its presence in the southeastern Wisconsin region.

“This acquisition signals our entrance into the Kenosha County market,” Bill Linville, partner at Scannell, said in the release. “We have acquired a premier building at the premier location within Lakeview Corporate Park.”

Wangard and Hunzinger were represented by John Sharpe of Lee & Associates and Scannell was represented by Tom Boyle of Lee & Associates. Scannell has retained Lee and Associates to market the facility for lease. Wangard will be providing facility management services.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What should the state do to boost funds for road construction?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Rites of passage

Family-owned BILTRITE has staying power

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/13/20197:30 am-9:30 am

5 Ways To Grow Your Profit 61%
Strategic Business Center

06/14/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
SVA

06/14/20198:00 am-10:00 am

5 Ways to Grow Your Profits 61%
Reefpoint Brew House

06/19/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm

3HAG workshop at Carroll University
Carroll University

06/25/20198:00 am-11:30 am

PEAK Speaker Series
Sussex Civic Center

07/18/20197:00 am-9:00 am