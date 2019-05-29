REV Group lands $160 million FDNY ambulance contract

Company to build 425 new ambulances

May 29, 2019

Milwaukee-based REV Group Inc. will build 425 ambulances for the Fire Department of New York over the next five years under a $160 million contract awarded by the city.

The contract calls for a variety of vehicle configurations of Type 1 Wheeled Coach ambulances built on Ford F-550 4×4 chassis. The vehicles will also include an auxiliary unit that enables the ambulances to fully operate without idling.

Rev Group builds ambulances at facilities in Columbus, Ohio; South El Monte, California; Jefferson, North Carolina and Winter Park, Florida. The Winter Park facility is home to the Wheeled Coach brand.

Wheeled Coach has supplied FDNY ambulances for the last 10 years and the department currently has more than 660 vehicles in service. The company was previously awarded a $114.6 million contract by FDNY in 2015 and a $46.7 million contract in 2010, according to city records.

“FDNY responds to a staggering 5,100 EMS calls a day, and the ambulances we build for them run non-stop. The learning we obtain from designing and building FDNY’s vehicles for the past ten years is evident in every ambulance we make,” said Tim Sullivan, CEO of REV Group. “We build a better ambulance because of it.”

The first vehicles are expected to ship in 2020. Orders are dependent on budgetary approval and allocation. Rev Group is staging production in phases based on FDNY schedules.

