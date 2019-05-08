PIC Wire & Cable among 3 receiving state export awards

Sussex-based PIC Wire & Cable is one of three companies in the state to receive the 2019 Governor’s Export Achievement Awards, a recognition of their success in global business development.

The other companies recognized were Stevens Point-based Gamber-Johnson and Whitehall-based Whitehall Specialties.

“With their innovative and proactive exporting efforts, Gamber-Johnson, PIC Wire & Cable and Whitehall Specialties are setting an example for more Wisconsin companies to follow in their footsteps,” said Katy Sinnott, vice president of international business development for WEDC, which administers the awards. “Exporting provides Wisconsin businesses of all industries and all sizes with tremendous opportunities outside U.S. borders, and the Governor’s Export Achievement Awards promote exporting by celebrating the positive results Wisconsin companies have achieved in international markets.”

PIC Wire & Cable is a division of Angelus Corp. Founded in 1971, PIC provides specialty electric cables, connectors and assemblies for military, corporate and commercial aerospace applications.

The company has grown its exports from $4.1 million in 201 to $9.5 million in 2018, a shift from 20% to 32% of revenue.