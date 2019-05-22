Pattyn North America relocating from Hartland to Sussex

Company to occupy former PowerSports Network building

May 22, 2019, 12:30 PM

The U.S. subsidiary of Belgian packaging equipment manufacturer Pattyn plans to relocate its sales office and showroom from Hartland to Sussex.

The village’s plan commission approved a plan of operation and site plan on Tuesday for Pattyn North America to occupy a 20,000-square-foot facility at N56 W24660 N. Corporate Circle. The facility was previously home to the PowerSports Network.

Pattyn makes bulk packaging equipment including case erectors, bag makers, inserters, fillers, closers and sealers. The U.S. subsidiary services markets in North America, Mexico, Central America and South America for the Belgian parent company.

The Sussex location would have around 30 employees, according to documents submitted to the village. No manufacturing would be done at the facility but some equipment would be shipped from Belgium and installed for factor acceptance tests.

Once customers approve the equipment it could then be shipped to their facility. Delivery and pick-up would occur once per month and three to four machines would be stored at the site at any point in time, according to a letter from Lars Nielsen, CEO of Pattyn North America.

