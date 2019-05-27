PartsBadger LLC

I.Q. [Innovation Quotient]: Award Winners

May 27, 2019, 2:15 AM

Innovation: Rapid quoting algorithm for CNC machining services

Even though PartsBadger LLC has been in business for less than three years, the company took little time to become a disrupter in the $80 billion computer numerical control machining market.

The company has a significant advantage over competitors due to its rapid quoting algorithm for CNC machining services, which brings the industry standard of three to five business days for a quote down to an instant.

The company was founded by Roy Dietsch, Steve Kotlowski and Jimmy Crawford. Dietsch and Crawford are still with the company as CEO and COO, respectively.

Dietsch said the idea for the rapid quoting algorithm was formed due to a need he had as part of a separate business. They sent out a design for a product they had developed to 12 companies, and only three responded. Two said their machinery was so old that they couldn’t open the file to view the designs, and the other said the job would be so expensive that it’d be cheaper for PartsBadger to buy the CNC machines.

“At that point was when I realized something was very wrong with the market and thought we could do better,” he said.

The algorithm uses cloud-based technology to analyze complex three-dimensional geometrics, and an extensive database of materials, coating and finishes to accurately and quickly quote machined parts.

Dietsch said the company’s success can be seen in its financial performance. PartsBadger generated $10 million in annual recurring revenue within two years of scaling its operation and plans to end 2019 between $30 million and $40 million ARR.

