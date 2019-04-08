New HQ for Dielectric Corp. planned in Germantown

A new headquarters facility for Dielectric Corp. is one of three new industrial buildings that are planned near the new Briggs & Stratton Corp. distribution facility in Germantown.

Zilber Property Group has filed plans with the city to develop two speculative industrial facilities at the 140-acre Gateway Corporate Park, located at W210 N12800 Gateway Crossing. The Milwaukee-based developer wants to construct a nearly 198,800-square-foot building and a roughly 204,400-square-foot facility to the west of the 706,000-square-foot Briggs & Stratton building, which Zilber is also developing.

Additionally, Germantown-based design/build firm Keller Inc. and Ellaretee LLC, an affiliate of Menomonee Falls-based manufacturer Dielectric Corp., has submitted plans for a 100,000-square-foot industrial building for a site to the east.

Brad Egan, an architect and project manager with Keller, said the new building would be used as a manufacturing facility and new headquarters for Dielectric.

A representative for Dielectric, a contract manufacturer that produces custom non-ferrous and plastic parts, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The proposals are all scheduled to be taken up by the village’s Plan Commission this evening.

All three proposed buildings are located within an $8.4 million tax increment financing district created by the village to assist with development efforts there. Within that district, about 150 acres of land is owned by Zilber while another 75 acres are controlled by other property owners, said village administrator Steve Kreklow.

Zilber owns the land to the north of the Briggs & Stratton facility, where it could potentially develop more industrial buildings. To allow for additional development, the village is planning to extend the Gateway Crossing roadway, as well as sewer and water utilities, to that land to the north, said Kreklow. He added the village has recently filed an application to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for a new well and water tower at the site.

“We’re excited that more companies are locating in Germantown,” Kreklow said. “We’re looking forward to working with both Zilber and Keller.”

Assuming the village provides necessary approvals, construction of the two Zilber industrial buildings would begin this spring and finish up sometime in the fall.

Egan said the Dielectric facility will take about nine months to build, with construction expected to start in late May or early June this year and finish up by spring 2020.

Zilber said it would release a statement following the Monday night Plan Commission meeting.