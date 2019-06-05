MGS moving 115 jobs from Illinois to Germantown, after $20 million investment

Company added 13,000 square feet of cleanroom space

June 05, 2019, 1:38 PM

Germantown-based MGS Mfg. Group Inc. plans to add 115 jobs in Germantown as it consolidates Illinois operations to its facility along Maple Road after investing $20 million to create a health care center of excellence.

The company, which makes tooling, molding and equipment solutions for health care, automotive, consumer and electronics markets, invested in the addition of a 13,000-square-foot Class 8 cleanroom addition.

The cleanroom will have 20 injection molding machines, automation assembly cells and related equipment with press tonnage from 160 to 650 tons.

Greg Adams, chief executive officer of MGS, said combining U.S.-based tooling, molding and equipment divisions would lead to lower costs, increased speed-to-market, mitigate risk and improve the transfer of knowledge throughout the company.

“This center strategically positions us to continue setting the industry standard of excellence across each area of our business while answering customer demands for an integrated, single-source supply,” Adams said.

MGS originally sought village approvals for the expansion in May 2018. At the time, the company declined to comment on the plans except to say they were evaluating options, including potential expansion outside Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, the company announced it would consolidate its Illinois operations in Antioch and Libertyville to Germantown.

“Combining our teams on a single campus opens up significant opportunities for employees to expand their knowledge and leverage their expertise in new and increasingly meaningful ways,” said Paul Manley, president of MGF. “Enhanced collaboration and cross-functional teams will drive the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit that has been a hallmark of MGS since its inception.”

