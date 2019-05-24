Low unemployment adding challenge to Brady’s R&D investment

Company finding longer hiring process in Wisconsin

by

May 24, 2019, 11:27 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/manufacturing-logistics/low-unemployment-adding-challenge-to-bradys-rd-investment/

Milwaukee-based Brady Corp. has invested significantly in its research and development teams in recent years, but executives now say low unemployment is adding to the challenge of driving innovation.

“We remain committed to investing in new product development,” said Aaron Pearce, chief financial officer of Brady. “However, we haven’t been able to fill certain open R&D roles as quickly as we had originally anticipated and we are also very much focused on ensuring that our R&D spend is as effective as it can be.”

Brady, a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products, increased its R&D spending by 10.6% and 14.4% in its 2017 and 2018 fiscal years respectively, going from $35.8 million in 2016 to $45.3 million last year. Through three quarters in fiscal 2019, Pearce said the company expects R&D spending to again be around $45 million this year.

Michael Nauman, president and CEO of Brady, pointed to Wisconsin specifically as a market where the company has a major R&D center and difficulty recruiting top talent. He noted Wisconsin’s 2.8% unemployment rate is a record low.

“When you are down at that level, it is a longer process and certainly a more dynamic and interactive process than you historically have had to have to bring in the best talent,” he said.

Nauman added it is important for the company to still find employees who are a good fit for Brady. He noted there was a situation recently where he thought Brady would hire a number of people but decided against it because of a lack of support from the team they would be joining.

“We are not going to settle,” he said. “We will not bring in people that we don’t believe will be strong contributors, but even more importantly, will really love working at Brady and being part of Brady.”

Nauman also said Brady’s R&D spending will likely match the company’s sales growth moving forward instead of continuing the double digit increases of the last two years.

“We certainly aren’t going to be increasing at the same rate we had in the past because we are getting great benefits over efficiencies and effectiveness and we really have staffed up and created teams that are highly driven and getting to the point of what we need to do,” he said.

Milwaukee-based Brady Corp. has invested significantly in its research and development teams in recent years, but executives now say low unemployment is adding to the challenge of driving innovation.

“We remain committed to investing in new product development,” said Aaron Pearce, chief financial officer of Brady. “However, we haven’t been able to fill certain open R&D roles as quickly as we had originally anticipated and we are also very much focused on ensuring that our R&D spend is as effective as it can be.”

Brady, a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products, increased its R&D spending by 10.6% and 14.4% in its 2017 and 2018 fiscal years respectively, going from $35.8 million in 2016 to $45.3 million last year. Through three quarters in fiscal 2019, Pearce said the company expects R&D spending to again be around $45 million this year.

Michael Nauman, president and CEO of Brady, pointed to Wisconsin specifically as a market where the company has a major R&D center and difficulty recruiting top talent. He noted Wisconsin’s 2.8% unemployment rate is a record low.

“When you are down at that level, it is a longer process and certainly a more dynamic and interactive process than you historically have had to have to bring in the best talent,” he said.

Nauman added it is important for the company to still find employees who are a good fit for Brady. He noted there was a situation recently where he thought Brady would hire a number of people but decided against it because of a lack of support from the team they would be joining.

“We are not going to settle,” he said. “We will not bring in people that we don’t believe will be strong contributors, but even more importantly, will really love working at Brady and being part of Brady.”

Nauman also said Brady’s R&D spending will likely match the company’s sales growth moving forward instead of continuing the double digit increases of the last two years.

“We certainly aren’t going to be increasing at the same rate we had in the past because we are getting great benefits over efficiencies and effectiveness and we really have staffed up and created teams that are highly driven and getting to the point of what we need to do,” he said.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Congress be permitted to review President Trump's tax returns?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Want talent? Where’s your office?

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn
How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn

A simple three-step process that generates very strong results without a large time commitment and advertising money

by Tom Wolf

Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage
Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage

A win-win solution that provides opportunities for students and fresh talent for businesses

by Laura Derpinghaus

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

05/31/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

06/06/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm