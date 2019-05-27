Janesville Acoustics

I.Q. [Innovation Quotient]: Award Winners

by

May 27, 2019, 2:11 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/manufacturing-logistics/janesville-acoustics/

Janesville Acoustics

Division of Jason Inc., Milwaukee

janesvilleacoustics.com

Innovation: Aerotex underbody panels

Historically, the underbody panels on vehicles have been made from hard plastics. Either injection molded or thermoformed, the parts would degrade over time and get brittle or break.

Janesville Acoustics, a division of Milwaukee-based Jason Industries Inc., set out a few years ago to find opportunities to convert parts from plastic to a polyester fiber-based product and quickly settled on the car underbody. After a year-and-a-half of development, the result is the company’s Aerotex product.

The product is made from post-industrial waste such as soda bottles, which are ground up. The resulting mix is made into pellets and then extruded into micro strands that are cut to length, according to Srivas Prasad, senior vice president and general manager of Janesville. The strands are then converted into blankets and compression molded into three-dimensional shapes with structural integrity.

The product is both made from recycled material and recyclable.

Prasad said the challenge in developing the product was finding the right blend of materials to withstand the exposure to the elements under a car. Janesville also had to convince its customers, large automakers, to shift away from familiar products.

He said Jason works on innovation by creating an environment for employees to come up with new ideas and then deciding which ideas should receive additional funding.

“It’s okay for people to fail,” Prasad said. “Quite frankly, we expect the initial things to fail; very rarely do the first ideas take off for the first time. It’s a process of iteration.”

Janesville Acoustics

Division of Jason Inc., Milwaukee

janesvilleacoustics.com

Innovation: Aerotex underbody panels

Historically, the underbody panels on vehicles have been made from hard plastics. Either injection molded or thermoformed, the parts would degrade over time and get brittle or break.

Janesville Acoustics, a division of Milwaukee-based Jason Industries Inc., set out a few years ago to find opportunities to convert parts from plastic to a polyester fiber-based product and quickly settled on the car underbody. After a year-and-a-half of development, the result is the company’s Aerotex product.

The product is made from post-industrial waste such as soda bottles, which are ground up. The resulting mix is made into pellets and then extruded into micro strands that are cut to length, according to Srivas Prasad, senior vice president and general manager of Janesville. The strands are then converted into blankets and compression molded into three-dimensional shapes with structural integrity.

The product is both made from recycled material and recyclable.

Prasad said the challenge in developing the product was finding the right blend of materials to withstand the exposure to the elements under a car. Janesville also had to convince its customers, large automakers, to shift away from familiar products.

He said Jason works on innovation by creating an environment for employees to come up with new ideas and then deciding which ideas should receive additional funding.

“It’s okay for people to fail,” Prasad said. “Quite frankly, we expect the initial things to fail; very rarely do the first ideas take off for the first time. It’s a process of iteration.”

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Congress be permitted to review President Trump's tax returns?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Baumgartner gets things done

Bravo! Entrepreneur: Lifetime Achievement Award winner

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn
How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn

A simple three-step process that generates very strong results without a large time commitment and advertising money

by Tom Wolf

Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage
Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage

A win-win solution that provides opportunities for students and fresh talent for businesses

by Laura Derpinghaus

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

05/31/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

06/06/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm