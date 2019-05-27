HellermannTyton Corp.

I.Q. [Innovation Quotient]: Award Winners

by

May 27, 2019, 2:07 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/manufacturing-logistics/hellermanntyton-corp/

HellermannTyton Corp.

Milwaukee

hellermanntyton.us

Innovation: EVO 7 Hand Tool

The typical homeowner might use a few cable ties at a time, but the customers who use cable ties made by HellermannTyton could be tightening and cutting thousands of them in a single day.

That kind of high-volume usage calls for a specialized tool to help with the process. Designing a hand-tensioning tool was among the first things Ed Dyer, vice president of engineering at HellermannTyton North America, worked on when he first came to the company more than three decades ago.

In 2010, the company took it upon itself to update the tool. The previous version would cause a physical shock to the user’s hand when it cut the end of the cable tie. The tool that Dyer and his team designed, the EVO 7, made it so users only feel a slight click when the tie is cut. The new tool also included other ergonomic improvements, better balance and easier tensioning of ties.

“It was all around a much better product,” Dyer said.

The company was so confident in the tool’s improved performance it commissioned a study by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Center for Ergonomics that compared it against competitors.

“They warned us, ‘Just be aware, if it turns out your tool doesn’t come out to be the best we’re still going to publish the results,’” Dyer said

HellermannTyton’s EVO 7, however, came out on top in both subjective and objective categories.

“It became so popular almost immediately, we couldn’t keep up with demand,” Dyer said.

HellermannTyton Corp.

Milwaukee

hellermanntyton.us

Innovation: EVO 7 Hand Tool

The typical homeowner might use a few cable ties at a time, but the customers who use cable ties made by HellermannTyton could be tightening and cutting thousands of them in a single day.

That kind of high-volume usage calls for a specialized tool to help with the process. Designing a hand-tensioning tool was among the first things Ed Dyer, vice president of engineering at HellermannTyton North America, worked on when he first came to the company more than three decades ago.

In 2010, the company took it upon itself to update the tool. The previous version would cause a physical shock to the user’s hand when it cut the end of the cable tie. The tool that Dyer and his team designed, the EVO 7, made it so users only feel a slight click when the tie is cut. The new tool also included other ergonomic improvements, better balance and easier tensioning of ties.

“It was all around a much better product,” Dyer said.

The company was so confident in the tool’s improved performance it commissioned a study by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Center for Ergonomics that compared it against competitors.

“They warned us, ‘Just be aware, if it turns out your tool doesn’t come out to be the best we’re still going to publish the results,’” Dyer said

HellermannTyton’s EVO 7, however, came out on top in both subjective and objective categories.

“It became so popular almost immediately, we couldn’t keep up with demand,” Dyer said.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Congress be permitted to review President Trump's tax returns?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Baumgartner gets things done

Bravo! Entrepreneur: Lifetime Achievement Award winner

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn
How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn

A simple three-step process that generates very strong results without a large time commitment and advertising money

by Tom Wolf

Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage
Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage

A win-win solution that provides opportunities for students and fresh talent for businesses

by Laura Derpinghaus

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

05/31/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

06/06/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm