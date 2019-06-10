Greg Peterson

My Favorite Tech

by

June 10, 2019, 2:06 AM

Greg Peterson, general manager of sales at Cherry Americas LLC, has worked in the tech sector for more than 25 years. Cherry is a global manufacturer of computer input devices, including the mechanical keyboard switches that convert keystrokes to data (and create the clicking noise as you type). Cherry manufactures its products in Germany, and its North American offices are in Kenosha. Peterson uses a few tech tools to help him in his day-to-day:

LinkedIn

“Social media is a great way of staying connected, and from a professional standpoint, I find LinkedIn to be the best way of keeping up with what is happening in the industry, as well as companies and colleagues. I can decide what I want to follow, and it is a great research tool.”  

OpenTable

“One of those apps that I didn’t think I would use when I first saw it, but now is my go-to for both personal and work dinner reservations. Wherever I am, I can find availability either planning ahead or last-minute. It has a good reviews section to get a feel for the restaurant’s value and atmosphere, and typically plenty of options to choose from.”  

Google News

“It’s been a long time since I had a newspaper delivered. And while there are plenty of ways to keep up-to-date on the news, Google News has been my go-to for quite a while. They do a good job of providing content from a wide range of sources, and I really like their format.”

iTunes

“More specifically Apple Music. I am a big music fan and enjoy a wide range of genres. I’ve tried a few other services, and really enjoy the availability and variety of artists. I have a playlist for almost every situation, and am always adding more.”

