New details on Foxconn’s LCD factory emerge in state documents

Additional details on Foxconn Technology Group’s planned LCD fabrication facility in Mount Pleasant emerged Thursday in construction documents released by the state Department of Safety and Professional Standards.

The plans and documents show a rectangular building with an 881,549-square-foot footprint with a single floor and a mezzanine. In addition to display manufacturing areas, the facility includes warehouse space, offices, a health center, a meditation room, dining and kitchen areas, a VR experience room and a VIP viewing bridge.

The documents provide the most details to date of the first major building, and the second building overall, that Foxconn plans to construct in the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park. The department in early May released some documents related to its conditional approval of the plant’s foundation plans but did not release the plans in their entirety after Foxconn marked each page as confidential.

On Thursday, the department released the plans but did redact some information after deeming it trade secret. The redacted details include the potential occupancy of various areas of the plant.

Local officials have said they expect the initial phase of manufacturing at the campus to employ 1,500 people and Foxconn plans to begin production by the end of 2020.

The documents released in May indicated the fab would cover 977,366 square feet. In addition to the main building, the plans released Thursday also show a number of auxiliary buildings related to chemical storage and wastewater treatment.

The first building on the Foxconn campus, a 120,000-square-foot multi-purpose facility, was completed late last year.

Even after the second, much larger, facility is complete, the Foxconn campus will still be a long way from the 20 million-square-foot campus originally announced by President Donald Trump, former Gov. Scott Walker and Foxconn’s Terry Gou in July 2017.

At the time of the announcement, Foxconn said it would build a Gen 10.5 LCD fabrication facility that would make the largest display screens in the world. In 2018, the company confirmed it had switched to a smaller Gen 6 plant that would provide additional product flexibility.

Foxconn and its general contractor, GilbaneǀExyte, last week awarded bids for the foundation, site utility and elevator work for the fab.

The companies are also currently seeking bids for the building enclosure, civil and landscape work, and the delegated design of auxiliary buildings and systems. The first bids are due in mid-July with the majority due in August.

Foxconn’s fabrication building still needs conditional use approval from the village of Mount Pleasant. A public hearing on the project is set for June 18.