Excel Printing Inc.

In the Neighborhood

by

May 13, 2019, 3:01 AM

Excel Printing Inc.   

3374 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee

Neighborhood: Bay View

Founded: 1989

Owners: Stacy and Debbie Leszczynski

Service: Full-service printing

How did you get started in this work?

Stacy Leszczynski: “I did this in high school during my senior year. I took the course and three months after I graduated, I was hired at Econoprint, which was well-known in the city at that time.”

What goes on in here?

“We do full-service faxing, copies, printing and bindery.”

How has this industry changed over the years?

“A lot. It’s been affected by the internet. That probably dropped sales 20 to 30%. Thirty years ago, there wasn’t email. You used to deliver proofs; now everything is done with a click. You have to be able to keep up. If you upgrade and you stay in business this long, you have to be doing something right.”

Who are your customers?

“The list is long. From contractors to lawyers to heating and cooling companies, plumbers, maintenance. A lot of independent businesses, which is what I like. They come here and get personal service. Word of mouth is probably the biggest advertising.”

How has the neighborhood changed over time?

“It’s actually stayed the same. You have younger families moving in, but for the most part, it’s the same people here as when I started. If you want to know something about the neighborhood, come here. Debbie has seen it all. I think the reason people come here is to visit. We even have doggie treats when people bring their dogs while walking by.”

