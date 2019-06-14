Developer buys land next to its planned business park in Bristol

Part of long-range plans to further expand development

June 14, 2019

An affiliate of Riverwoods, Illinois-based developer Janko Group recently purchased land just across the road from its planned business park in Bristol. The firm says the acquisitions are part of a long-range plan to eventually expand that development.

State records posted earlier this week show the Janko affiliate, Bristol Land LLC, purchased three properties totaling 24 acres near the northeast corner of county highways U and Q in the Kenosha County village. The properties were altogether purchased for nearly $1.74 million.

Across the highway, at the northwest corner of that intersection, Janko has plans to develop the 170-acre Bristol Business Park. Janko is entitled to develop 2.25 million square feet of industrial space at that park, said Jim Purinton, head of development for Janko. The project received approvals from village officials late last year.

“It’s our front door,” Purinton said of the recently acquired land next door to the development.

Also to the north, near the southeast corner of highways U and C, Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate is developing an industrial park of its own, called Bristol Highlands.

One of the properties that Janko acquired, at 17 acres, is actually part of the Bristol Business Park but will be kept green space, Purinton said. The other two parcels are among seven or eight that the company plans to acquire east of the highway.

“Our plan is to eventually expand the park east of (Highway) U to the village boundary,” he said.

Purinton said his firm expects construction activity at the business park to begin next year.

