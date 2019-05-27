DeltaHawk Engines Inc.

I.Q. [Innovation Quotient]: Award Winners

by

May 27, 2019, 2:05 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/manufacturing-logistics/deltahawk-engines-inc/

DeltaHawk Engines Inc.

Racine

deltahawk.com

Innovation: Multi-fuel general aviation engines

More than 167,000 piston-engine aircraft operating in the United States rely on aviation gasoline, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. As the only remaining leaded transportation fuel, avgas is the largest contributor to lead pollution in the country.

If all goes according to plan, however, Racine-based DeltaHawk Engines will begin production of an alternative engine early next year that would instead burn jet fuel. Christopher Ruud, chief executive officer of DeltaHawk, said the reason avgas is still used is a lack of any alternative.

“We’re trying to create the market alternative,” he said.

The plan is to have FAA approval for the engine by the fourth quarter of this year.

While others have tried to adapt engines from other applications, DeltaHawk is designing its engine with the sole purpose of powering an airplane. A piston engine that burns jet fuel is a challenge on its own. Dennis Webb, director of marketing and certification, pointed out an airplane engine also needs to be lightweight, small, operate at high power and be highly reliable.

“You put that all together, it’s an extraordinary engineering challenge,” Webb said.

Ruud said a talented group of engineers is pushing DeltaHawk’s designs forward and advances, like using 3D printing to validate and experiment with part designs, have also helped.

DeltaHawk also benefits from a major investment several years ago by the Ruud family.

“It takes a lot of money to employ approximately 50 people with no revenue,” Ruud said. “It’s a big barrier to entry for anyone in the marketplace, but especially for a startup.”

DeltaHawk Engines Inc.

Racine

deltahawk.com

Innovation: Multi-fuel general aviation engines

More than 167,000 piston-engine aircraft operating in the United States rely on aviation gasoline, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. As the only remaining leaded transportation fuel, avgas is the largest contributor to lead pollution in the country.

If all goes according to plan, however, Racine-based DeltaHawk Engines will begin production of an alternative engine early next year that would instead burn jet fuel. Christopher Ruud, chief executive officer of DeltaHawk, said the reason avgas is still used is a lack of any alternative.

“We’re trying to create the market alternative,” he said.

The plan is to have FAA approval for the engine by the fourth quarter of this year.

While others have tried to adapt engines from other applications, DeltaHawk is designing its engine with the sole purpose of powering an airplane. A piston engine that burns jet fuel is a challenge on its own. Dennis Webb, director of marketing and certification, pointed out an airplane engine also needs to be lightweight, small, operate at high power and be highly reliable.

“You put that all together, it’s an extraordinary engineering challenge,” Webb said.

Ruud said a talented group of engineers is pushing DeltaHawk’s designs forward and advances, like using 3D printing to validate and experiment with part designs, have also helped.

DeltaHawk also benefits from a major investment several years ago by the Ruud family.

“It takes a lot of money to employ approximately 50 people with no revenue,” Ruud said. “It’s a big barrier to entry for anyone in the marketplace, but especially for a startup.”

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Congress be permitted to review President Trump's tax returns?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Baumgartner gets things done

Bravo! Entrepreneur: Lifetime Achievement Award winner

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn
How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn

A simple three-step process that generates very strong results without a large time commitment and advertising money

by Tom Wolf

Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage
Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage

A win-win solution that provides opportunities for students and fresh talent for businesses

by Laura Derpinghaus

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

05/31/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

06/06/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm