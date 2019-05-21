Cutting Edge Fabrication buys neighboring building for growth

20,000-square-foot facility will be used for warehousing

by

May 21, 2019, 1:11 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/manufacturing-logistics/cutting-edge-fabrication-buys-neighboring-building-for-growth/

Milwaukee-based Cutting Edge Fabrication recently purchased a neighboring building and 3.5 acres of land to accommodate future growth.

The company, located at 6030 N. 60th St., provides a variety of services including welding, metal bending, cutting, CNC machining and final assembly.

The new property is located on two lots along West Florist Avenue, just east of Cutting Edge Fabrication’s current facility. Oak Creek-based United Process Controls Inc. previously owned the properties and sold them in March for $438,500, according to state records.

Cutting Edge Fabrication plans to use the building to store raw materials, project staging, production fixtures and general warehousing.

“We were running out of room to keep operating efficiently,” Keith Butze, president of Cutting Edge Fabrication, said in a statement. “Raw materials and staging for large projects consume an incredible amount of space. The new building relieves our current congestion and hopefully will do so well into the future. If not, we have the additional land to take advantage of.”

With the addition of the 20,000-square-foot building, Cutting Edge Fabrication will have more than 80,000 square feet of space on 7 acres of land.

