Brown-Campbell relocating from Milwaukee to Richfield

Company expects to move 45 jobs

by

June 10, 2019, 12:05 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/manufacturing-logistics/brown-campbell-relocating-from-milwaukee-to-richfield/

Brown-Campbell Co. plans to relocate its Milwaukee operations to a new 121,000-square-foot facility in Richfield.

The company, a manufacturer of bar grating and other specialty steel and fiberglass products, currently leases 75,000 square feet at 7100 W. Calumet Road in Milwaukee.

Brown-Campbell has 45 employees at its Milwaukee facility and expects to have 45 jobs when it completes the relocation. The company is based outside of Detroit and has additional facilities in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Memphis and Minneapolis.

The Milwaukee facility manufacturers bar grating.

Richfield’s plan commission last week signed off on rezoning and operation plans for the new facility along Richfield Way in the Endeavor Business Park. The park is located south of Pioneer Road and west of I-41. The village board still needs to approve the proposal later this month.

Brown-Campbell did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the project. The company is working with Briohn Building Corp.

