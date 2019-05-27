Bird’s Eye View: 94 Logistics Park

Logistics Property Co. LLC is developing a three-phase industrial park near the intersection of 38th Street and 128th Avenue, just west of I-94, in Kenosha.

Aaron Martell, executive vice president of the Midwest region for the Chicago-based firm, said construction is progressing on Phase I of the project with Building One, a 750,000-square-foot speculative building, set to be completed in the third quarter. Building Two, a 290,000-square-foot spec development, is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.

Phase II includes 106 acres with 1.7 million square feet of planned development, while Phase III calls for another 824,000 square feet of development on a 51-acre site. LPC plans to break ground on those phases in 2020 or 2021.