Bio Fab moving operations to new Pleasant Prairie facility

Construction to begin this month, with company expected to move in by February

by

June 11, 2019, 12:19 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/manufacturing-logistics/bio-fab-moving-operations-to-new-pleasant-prairie-facility/

Kenosha-based Bio Fab Technologies Inc. will be expanding and moving its operations to a new 50,700-square-foot building at LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie.

The company plans to move into a new office and custom stainless-steel fabrication facility at a vacant site on the 11100 block of 88th Avenue, where it expects to be fully operational by February. Zilber Property Group is developing the build-to-suit facility, and construction is expected to begin this month.

In a joint statement, Bio Fab co-owners Mark Schnuck and John O’Connell said they were looking to expand the company’s operations due to “new opportunities” along with continued growth of their existing customer base.

“Our new facility will allow us to remain in the community, while growing our business and meeting market needs for high-end custom-built stainless steel components and equipment,” Schnuck and O’Connell said. “We are thrilled to make this investment in Pleasant Prairie and in our own community.”

The site of the facility also allows a future building expansion of roughly 22,900 square feet, according to a release from the village. On Monday, the Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission approved site and operational plans for the new facility.

Bio Fab makes stainless steel equipment and components for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, semi-conductor, architectural and food and beverages industries in the region. It currently employs 39 full-time workers, but plans to hire as many as five new employees once its new facility is up and running.

“Although we are always eager to attract new companies from across the border to Kenosha County, we find it equally rewarding and exciting to see great area companies like Bio Fab growing and continuing to make significant investments in the community,” John Kersey, executive vice president of Zilber Ltd., said in a statement.

