Bemis Manufacturing names new CEO

Sheboygan Falls-based Bemis Manufacturing Co. has named Jeff Lonigro as its new president and chief executive officer.

Lonigro comes to the plastics and consumer goods manufacturer from Trilliant Food and Nutrition in Little Chute where he was vice president. Prior to joining Trilliant he spent 20 years at Illinois Tool Works, including as group president for the industrial welding platform.

Lonigro replaces James Feiertag, who left Bemis Manufacturing earlier this year to return to Racine-based Twin Disc Inc. as president and COO.