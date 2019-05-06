Bemis Manufacturing CEO returning to Twin Disc

James Feiertag named president, COO of Racine company

May 06, 2019, 12:21 PM

Racine-based Twin Disc Inc. has named James Feiertag its president and chief operating officer, bringing him back to the company after he spent more than four years as chief executive officer at Sheboygan Falls-based Bemis Manufacturing Co.

Feiertag originally joined Twin Disc in 2000 and was executive vice president of operations at the company from 2001 to 2014. He left in 2014 and became CEO of Bemis Manufacturing in October of that year. He left Bemis Manufacturing in March of this year, according to Twin Disc’s securities filings.

“Jim will be able to hit the ground running,” said John Batten, CEO of Twin Disc. “(He) knows our facilities, knows our people well and knows our markets, so we couldn’t be happier with the transition.”

The transition includes the retirement of Malcom Moore, Twin Disc’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. Moore has held the position since August 2016 and joined the company in July 2015. Feiertag took over as COO on May 1 and Moore’s last day with Twin Disc will be May 31.

Feiertag is also taking over the duties of president, a position previously held by Batten. Twin Disc amended its bylaws to remove a previous requirement that the company president be a member of the board of directors.

Feiertag will have a base salary of $440,000.

