Ashley Capital constructing new industrial spec building in Sturtevant

Ashley Capital is building a new 438,000-square-foot speculative industrial building in Sturtevant, the company announced today.

The building, located 11201 Enterprise Way, is the second to be constructed at Enterprise Business Park. John Sharpe and Tom Boyle of Lee & Associates and Terry McMahon and Cody Ziegler of Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke are exclusive marketing agents for the property, according to a news release.

The building is anticipated to be finished later this year and is now available for preleasing.

Ashley acquired 90 acres of farmland along Interstate 94 between Chicago and Milwaukee several years ago, then entitled and improved it as a master-planned business park, said Gary Rosecrans, vice president.

The first building that was constructed is 376,000 square feet and now is being leased to four tenants. The new building is the second of four planned for the park.

“There are two remaining lots in the park that will be used for either speculative or build-to-suit construction,” Rosecrans said in the release.

The Enterprise Business Park is planned to have more than 1.3 million square feet of Class A space when fully developed. It sits across from Foxconn Technology Group’s manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant and is close to two interchanges along I-94.

John Sharpe, principal of Lee & Associates, said the new building “can accommodate tenants from 42,000 to 438,000 square feet and provide them with 36’ clear height, LED lighting, built-to-suit office space, a cross-dock configuration (in the case of larger tenants) and ample loading, trailer parking and car parking.”