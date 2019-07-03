Wisconsin exports decline further in start of Q2

China, Canada and Mexico all see sharp drops 

July 03, 2019, 11:38 AM

Wisconsin’s exports dropped 8.3% combined in April and May, adding to a 0.66% decline in the first quarter, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

For the first five months of the year, Wisconsin exports are now down 3.9%, a $371 million drop compared to the same period in 2018.

New data also showed metro Milwaukee exports decreased 5.2% in the first quarter compared to the same time in 2018.

Declining exports to China and Canada are primarily responsible for Wisconsin’s decline. Sales to Canada were down 11.1% in May after a 3.9% percent increase in April. Sales to China decreased 32.3% in April and 18.3% in May.

The state’s first and third largest export destinations, sales to Canada and China were down $117.2 million and $148.7 million respectively.

Exports to Mexico – the second largest destination for state products – are up by 3% or $41.8 million for the year, but in April and May shipments declined 6.9%.

Among other top export destinations, shipments to Australia increased 16.2%, Germany is up 5.1% and the United Kingdom increased 0.5%. Exports to South Korea decreased 16.2%, France is down 14.7%, the Netherlands decreased 9.7% and Japan is down 0.2%.

For the entire country, exports are down 0.14% for the first five months. In the first quarter, shipments increased 1.3% but in April and May exports dropped 2.2%.

Exports to China are down 19.3% for the year, sales to Canada are down 2.5% and Mexico is down 0.6%.

