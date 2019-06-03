R&R Insurance moves to new HQ

Consolidates Waukesha, Menomonee Falls and Oconomowoc offices

June 03, 2019, 12:13 PM

R&R Insurance Services has moved into its new corporate headquarters in the city of Pewaukee.

The insurance agency has consolidated its former Waukesha headquarters and its Menomonee Falls and Oconomowoc offices at the newly renovated 60,000-square-foot office, a former ProHealth Care facility at N14 W23900 Stoneridge Drive. About 175 employees have moved to the new office, which R&R said will provide the company with room to grow.

R&R had been headquartered at 1581 E. Racine Ave. since 1995.

“Our new headquarters is just one of the many ways in which we’re deeply rooted in the community and built for the future,” said Ken Riesch, president and owner of R&R. “We look forward to protecting businesses and families today, tomorrow, and in the years to come.”

The building was redesigned to include an open-space work environment, collaboration areas, a training facility, cafe, fitness facility and state-of-the-art technology, the company said. R&R worked with Milwaukee-based Creative Business Interiors to design the office.

R&R Insurance is one of the largest independently owned insurance agency in the state. Its offerings include property casualty, employee benefits, workers compensation, liability, life, dental and home/auto.

In addition to its headquarters, the firm has offices in West Bend, Beaver Dam and Madison.

