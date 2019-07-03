Milwaukee Tech Hub to launch new incubator

For-M set to begin this fall

by

July 02, 2019, 10:00 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/insurance/milwaukee-tech-hub-to-launch-new-incubator/

The Milwaukee Tech Hub coalition plans to form a new startup incubator this fall called For-M.

For-M would be open to startups “from an incubator phase through prototype and pilot stages,” and aimed at providing access to resources needed to grow a successful business, according to a Milwaukee Tech Hub community meetup recap put out by Northwestern Mutual. It indicates NM consultant Archna Sahay is the point of contact for the program.

A slide deck distributed in the email describes the For-M Incubator as “50 startups; 10 weeks; 2 week sprints.”

The email, a recap of the closed quarterly meetings on the effort to build out Milwaukee as a national technology hub, also confirms Northwestern Mutual is still in the process of spinning off its MKE Tech Hub initiative into an “independent, standalone coalition” and is seeking names for the new entity. The insurance company first introduced the Milwaukee Tech Hub concept with a summit in 2017, where it announced it would fund gener8tor startup accelerator program gBETA Milwaukee, along with Advocate Aurora Health.

“We’d like your help choosing one that is meaningful, relevant and resonates within and outside the MKE tech community,” the email says.

Sahay directed questions to Northwestern Mutual. Leaders there could not be reached over the past week for additional information about the incubator. On its website, NM alludes to an internal hackathon and 12-week incubator called NM Launch led by Stig Haagensen, though it’s not clear if that program is related to For-M.

The Milwaukee Tech Hub coalition plans to form a new startup incubator this fall called For-M.

For-M would be open to startups “from an incubator phase through prototype and pilot stages,” and aimed at providing access to resources needed to grow a successful business, according to a Milwaukee Tech Hub community meetup recap put out by Northwestern Mutual. It indicates NM consultant Archna Sahay is the point of contact for the program.

A slide deck distributed in the email describes the For-M Incubator as “50 startups; 10 weeks; 2 week sprints.”

The email, a recap of the closed quarterly meetings on the effort to build out Milwaukee as a national technology hub, also confirms Northwestern Mutual is still in the process of spinning off its MKE Tech Hub initiative into an “independent, standalone coalition” and is seeking names for the new entity. The insurance company first introduced the Milwaukee Tech Hub concept with a summit in 2017, where it announced it would fund gener8tor startup accelerator program gBETA Milwaukee, along with Advocate Aurora Health.

“We’d like your help choosing one that is meaningful, relevant and resonates within and outside the MKE tech community,” the email says.

Sahay directed questions to Northwestern Mutual. Leaders there could not be reached over the past week for additional information about the incubator. On its website, NM alludes to an internal hackathon and 12-week incubator called NM Launch led by Stig Haagensen, though it’s not clear if that program is related to For-M.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is the outlook for your business for the second half of 2019?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wish you were ‘beer’

Brewcations boost Milwaukee tourism industry

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/13/20197:30 am-9:30 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
Strategic Business Center

07/11/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm

PEAK Speaker Series
Sussex Civic Center

07/18/20197:00 am-9:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

07/18/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Challenger Event Honoring Chris & John McDermott
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/16/201910:30 am-8:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm