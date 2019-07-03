Milwaukee Tech Hub to launch new incubator

The Milwaukee Tech Hub coalition plans to form a new startup incubator this fall called For-M.

For-M would be open to startups “from an incubator phase through prototype and pilot stages,” and aimed at providing access to resources needed to grow a successful business, according to a Milwaukee Tech Hub community meetup recap put out by Northwestern Mutual. It indicates NM consultant Archna Sahay is the point of contact for the program.

A slide deck distributed in the email describes the For-M Incubator as “50 startups; 10 weeks; 2 week sprints.”

The email, a recap of the closed quarterly meetings on the effort to build out Milwaukee as a national technology hub, also confirms Northwestern Mutual is still in the process of spinning off its MKE Tech Hub initiative into an “independent, standalone coalition” and is seeking names for the new entity. The insurance company first introduced the Milwaukee Tech Hub concept with a summit in 2017, where it announced it would fund gener8tor startup accelerator program gBETA Milwaukee, along with Advocate Aurora Health.

“We’d like your help choosing one that is meaningful, relevant and resonates within and outside the MKE tech community,” the email says.

Sahay directed questions to Northwestern Mutual. Leaders there could not be reached over the past week for additional information about the incubator. On its website, NM alludes to an internal hackathon and 12-week incubator called NM Launch led by Stig Haagensen, though it’s not clear if that program is related to For-M.