Fresh digs: R&R Insurance Services

by

June 24, 2019, 1:15 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/insurance/fresh-digs-rr-insurance-services/

When R&R Insurance envisioned consolidating its Waukesha headquarters and Oconomowoc and Menomonee Falls offices by opening a new, larger office, the goal was to increase employee collaboration and create an attractive workspace.

In May, the insurance agency moved in to its new 60,000-square-foot headquarters at N14 W23900 Stone Ridge Drive in Pewaukee after renovating the former ProHealth Care facility. R&R had been headquartered at 1581 E. Racine Ave. in Waukesha.

The Pewaukee building was redesigned to create a modern, open-concept design with features including a fitness facility, a café with enhanced vending options for employees (such as a Bevi smart water machine), a training center that holds about 100 people, 15 conference rooms equipped with video conference capabilities and digital scheduling, sit/stand desks for all employees, 15 collaborative work areas, wellness rooms, and digital monitors to enhance internal communication.

About 170 employees work from the new office, which also includes work stations for visiting remote employees. The new headquarters positions the company for growth, with capacity for more than 280 employees. R&R also purchased 3 acres of land adjacent to the office for future expansion opportunities.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

R&R Insurance Services

Owner/developer: R&R Insurance Services

Contractor/Designer: Creative Business Interiors

Cost: Undisclosed

Completed: May 2019

When R&R Insurance envisioned consolidating its Waukesha headquarters and Oconomowoc and Menomonee Falls offices by opening a new, larger office, the goal was to increase employee collaboration and create an attractive workspace.

In May, the insurance agency moved in to its new 60,000-square-foot headquarters at N14 W23900 Stone Ridge Drive in Pewaukee after renovating the former ProHealth Care facility. R&R had been headquartered at 1581 E. Racine Ave. in Waukesha.

The Pewaukee building was redesigned to create a modern, open-concept design with features including a fitness facility, a café with enhanced vending options for employees (such as a Bevi smart water machine), a training center that holds about 100 people, 15 conference rooms equipped with video conference capabilities and digital scheduling, sit/stand desks for all employees, 15 collaborative work areas, wellness rooms, and digital monitors to enhance internal communication.

About 170 employees work from the new office, which also includes work stations for visiting remote employees. The new headquarters positions the company for growth, with capacity for more than 280 employees. R&R also purchased 3 acres of land adjacent to the office for future expansion opportunities.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

R&R Insurance Services

Owner/developer: R&R Insurance Services

Contractor/Designer: Creative Business Interiors

Cost: Undisclosed

Completed: May 2019

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is the outlook for your business for the second half of 2019?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wish you were ‘beer’

Brewcations boost Milwaukee tourism industry

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/13/20197:30 am-9:30 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
Strategic Business Center

07/11/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm

PEAK Speaker Series
Sussex Civic Center

07/18/20197:00 am-9:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

07/18/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Challenger Event Honoring Chris & John McDermott
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/16/201910:30 am-8:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm