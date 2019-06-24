Fresh digs: R&R Insurance Services

When R&R Insurance envisioned consolidating its Waukesha headquarters and Oconomowoc and Menomonee Falls offices by opening a new, larger office, the goal was to increase employee collaboration and create an attractive workspace.

In May, the insurance agency moved in to its new 60,000-square-foot headquarters at N14 W23900 Stone Ridge Drive in Pewaukee after renovating the former ProHealth Care facility. R&R had been headquartered at 1581 E. Racine Ave. in Waukesha.

The Pewaukee building was redesigned to create a modern, open-concept design with features including a fitness facility, a café with enhanced vending options for employees (such as a Bevi smart water machine), a training center that holds about 100 people, 15 conference rooms equipped with video conference capabilities and digital scheduling, sit/stand desks for all employees, 15 collaborative work areas, wellness rooms, and digital monitors to enhance internal communication.

About 170 employees work from the new office, which also includes work stations for visiting remote employees. The new headquarters positions the company for growth, with capacity for more than 280 employees. R&R also purchased 3 acres of land adjacent to the office for future expansion opportunities.

Owner/developer: R&R Insurance Services

Contractor/Designer: Creative Business Interiors

Cost: Undisclosed

Completed: May 2019